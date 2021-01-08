SARASOTA — When Sarasota County residents hear the term South County, they know it refers to the area south of Osprey, including Englewood, North Port, Venice and Nokomis. But 100 years ago, the term “south county” had a far different meaning.
Then, the term referred to the entirety of Sarasota County, which was part of a much-larger Manatee County, according to John McCarthy, a former county executive director and locally recognized historian.
McCarthy was part of a Tiger Bay panel Thursday that unofficially kicked off Sarasota County’s centennial year, discussing the split from and formation of the county in 1921.
Joining McCarthy in the Zoom event were Jeff LaHurd, a former county historian, and Kathryn Chesley, a local actress in the role of Rose Wilson, an early suffragette and owner of the Sarasota Times newspaper. Local attorney Dan Bailey, who has long ties to the county, moderated the discussion.
“The pivot point,” according to McCarthy, “was Bertha Palmer urging the Board of Trade (the precursor to the Chamber of Commerce) to talk about the future.”
And driving those discussions were roads and taxes.
“The roads were closer to trails than roads,” LaHurd said. “When it rained, they turned to muck.”
A coalition of leaders in those early days, mostly owners of large parcels of land who didn’t want prosperity passing them by — and supported by Wilson’s newspaper — began agitating for a split, and negotiations followed. Those discussions resulted in the state legislature passing a bill creating the county, which was subsequently signed by the governor.
A referendum on the creation of the county passed 518-154, and on July 1, 1921, Sarasota County officially came into existence.
“They were tickled to death. It was quite a celebration,” LaHurd said, adding that the paper changed its name to the Sarasota County Times.
“This is an opportunity to look back, but also to look forward,” McCarthy said of the centennial observation. “How can we make the next one hundred years to become an awesome community?”
While the county has not yet announced any official events to observe the centennial, the group Sarasota County Centennial 2021 is aligned with the county and exists to support the county’s observation. They and other groups have planned a variety of events throughout the year. A calendar of those events can be found on the group’s website, www.sarasotacounty centennial.com.
In concluding remarks, McCarthy also mentioned www.sarasotahistoryalive.com, calling it an excellent source for information on the county’s history. Another good resource is the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/Sarasota2021
