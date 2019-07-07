By Warren Richardson
Sun Correspondent
SARASOTA — It’s that time of year for the annual staff stampede to get items on the Sarasota County commissioners’ agenda for their consideration before commissioners depart for its annual summer break.
Accordingly, commissioners have several items of interest when they meet Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.
For Englewood residents living on Manasota Key, Tuesday may see the county finally joining with Charlotte County in a beach renourishment project from Blind Pass Beach Park to the Charlotte County line.
Specifically, commissioners will consider adding the project to the current capital improvement program, approving an agreement with Charlotte County, authorizing the development of a municipal services benefit unit for the project area, and appropriating $100,000 for pre-construction costs.
Current estimates of project costs total $8.6 million, but both counties may receive state funding for the project as state officials gave the joint project a high ranking commissioners were told during their budget workshops last month.
On the consent agenda is a request from Public Utilities for approval of a consulting service agreement with Carollo Engineers for permitting and regulatory compliance services, for a five-year period.
This agreement comes in the wake of disclosures about the high levels of nitrogen above acceptable limits being discharged by the county’s wastewater treatment plants.
The county is currently facing a federal lawsuit over these discharges from the Bee Ridge facility and is in negotiations with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection over a consent order to correct violations. One requirement of that consent order mandates that the county transition to an advanced wastewater treatment system within five years.
Wednesday will see commissioners setting the not-to-exceed millage rate for the 2021 fiscal year so the tax collector can mail the Truth in Millage notices in August.
While commissioners are not increasing the base millage rate again this year, there is a slight increase in the overall millage rate due to voters approving an increase last November to fund the purchase and construction of the Legacy Trail extension. Accordingly, the millage rate will rise to 3.4331 mills from the previous millage rate of 3.3912 mills, which means the owner of a $100,000 property would pay $343.31 in taxes to the county’s general fund.
Once commissioners set this millage rate, they cannot increase it during public hearings to adopt the proposed budget for next year in September.
Commissioners will also discuss contracts for two much-needed facility improvements that they’ve discussed several times over the past two years.
The first is a $2.1 million contract with Advanced Automation Services Inc. to upgrade controls in the 32-year-old east wing of the county jail. The second contract is with Trane US Inc. for $5.9 million to make upgrades to the county’s chiller plant that serves several downtown county facilities.
Finally, on Friday, commissioners will resume a discussion that began in May with Mark Aesch, CEO of TransPro Consulting in Tampa, the technical expert hired by the county to provide technical expertise as commissioners consider options for the future of Sarasota County Area Transit.
Aesch will be providing alternative solutions for commissioners to consider regarding SCAT.
Commissioners will meet Tuesday in commission chambers at the R.L. Anderson Administration Center, 4000 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, and Wednesday and Friday in commission chambers at the County Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. The meetings will begin at 9 a.m. all three days.
Access Sarasota TV will also televise the meetings, and the agendas are available at www.scgov.net by clicking on Meetings and Agendas under the Services A-Z tab. For more information, residents can also call the county’s Call Center at 941-861-5000.
Email: jondaltonwr@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.