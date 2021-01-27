SARASOTA — For three years, Dr. Russell Vega, the medical examiner for Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties, has pleaded with Sarasota County commissioners to find or build him a new facility.
Now, that persistence has paid off.
This week, Sarasota County commissioners reaffirmed a resolution first passed on Jan. 12 to enter a 30-year lease for a vacant parcel at 4480 Fruitville Road, Sarasota, with an option to purchase at the end of the third year for $19.1 million.
The property, owned by 4480 Fruitville LLC, is between Beneva Road and Honore Avenue. It also is close to Interstate 75, satisfying one of Vega’s primary requirements for the new morgue and office space. For several years, Vega has utilized space at Sarasota Memorial Hospital for example to conduct his operations.
Construction of the new facility, which will be done to Vega’s specifications by the property owner, meets one of the commissioners’ top priorities and allow Vega to consolidate his operation in a central location.
Final approval of the lease would have occurred on Jan. 12, but commissioners were curious about the possibility of adding a second, unfinished floor to the building instead of the one floor proposed by the property owner.
Over the last two weeks, staff has met with the property owner and Dr. Vega exploring that option and its effect on the overall lease agreement.
At Tuesday’s commission meeting, Carolyn Eastwood, director of Capital Projects for the county, reported that adding a 17,500-square-foot second floor would bring the estimated purchase price at the end of the third year close to $23 million.
Eastwood stressed that all costs at this point were purely estimates and would be refined as the project proceeded.
Commissioners also questioned county staff about the need for additional parking with a second floor as required by county rules.
“Why is there a need for 70 additional spaces?” Commissioner Mike Moran asked. “It’s a morgue.”
County Administrator Jonathan Lewis explained the parking issue would be determined at the site development stage of the process which satisfied commissioners.
The property owner has committed to beginning work upon execution of the lease with completion of the facility by January 2023.
