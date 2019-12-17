SARASOTA — Motorists using Winchester Boulevard can expect one more month of bumpety-bump-bump-bump before things begin to get better.
Sarasota County commissioners, as part of their consent agenda, have unanimously approved a contract with Preferred Materials Inc. to repave the deteriorating road surface.
The $3.9 million contract also includes repaving a portion of River Road at its intersection with Winchester due to the road conditions there as well, according to Public Works Director Spencer Anderson.
Besides repaving, the project will also include curb repairs and Americans with Disabilities Act ramp modifications.
For more than a year, residents using the road have complained about the conditions as potholes and patches multiplied like weeds. Last February, county engineers studied the conditions and found the road had a rating of 43 out of 100 possible points.
County traffic studies indicated an annual average daily traffic count of 9,647 vehicles enduring the bone-rattling conditions every day.
Charlotte County had already repaved its two-lane portion of the road more than a year ago.
“This area is of highest concern due to its current degraded condition and traffic volume,” Anderson, wrote in a memo to commissioners at the time.
With commissioners getting an earful from residents, they voted unanimously last February to add the repaving project to the county’s current capital improvements program for the current year and allocated $5 million in funding for the project.
In the intervening 10 months since that approval, county staff completed the design work for the repaving and initiated the lengthy procurement process to secure the contractor.
The contract calls for the project to last 90 days beginning in mid-January and concluding in mid-April unless weather conditions create delays.
Two weeks before construction begins, residents will see variable messaging signs installed alerting them to the start of construction. Staff will also work with the contractor to ensure minimum disruption occurs to the flow of traffic.
