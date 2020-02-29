SARASOTA — It was a comment that went unnoticed in Tuesday’s discussion by the Sarasota County commissioners.
But county staff are reviewing a proposal for an affordable housing project on a county owned parcel.
Tuesday’s discussion was meant as an update for commissioners since their decision last November authorizing county Administrator Jonathan Lewis to seek applications from nonprofit organizations interested in buying surplus properties owned by the county for that same purpose.
During his presentation, Matt Osterhoudt, director of the county’s Planning and Development Services Department, told commissioners that a property at 4644 N. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota had received interest from three nonprofits.
One of those subsequently withdrew its proposal, and from the remaining two county staff selected one, from Carrfour Supportive Housing, for further review.
Carrfour, based in Miami, has proposed purchasing the property for $1.5 million and developing a minimum of 80 mixed-income multifamily apartments on the site. Rents, according to their proposal, would range from $439 to $1,278 per month, depending on the unit.
The organization appears to have the ability to pull off a successful project.
Stephanie Berman, president and CEO of Carrfour, wrote in a cover letter to the proposal that the organization has “…provided affordable homes for more tha 10,000 Florida families,” without further elaboration.
She added that Green Mills Group, a real estate development company, would serve as a consultant and developer on the project if the county accepted the proposal.
Berman emphasized that Green Mills is “committed to building communities that improve neighborhoods …” and has “… extensive experience working closely with nonprofit organizations and local governments to develop new affordable, workforce, supportive and mixed-income communities throughout Florida.”
Osterhoudt did not indicate how long the staff review would take before it came to commissioners for their approval.
The 4644 N. Tamiami Trail property and another at 899 School Ave. S. in Sarasota had been identified by a consultant hired by the county as best suited among nine county owned properties for the development of an affordable housing project.
Commissioners asked Osterhoudt and Lewis to explore with the school board the potential of using the School Avenue property as affordable housing for teachers, something that was mentioned during a recent Convocation of Governments, Commissioner Alan Maio said.
Osterhoudt responded that he would be happy to explore that possibility.
