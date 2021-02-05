SARASOTA — Based upon their past comments, it’s more than contemplation. Sarasota County commissioners want to keep recreational marijuana use illegal in the county — even if the state of Florida does decriminalize the activity.
Tuesday, commissioners will take the first step toward that goal as they discuss a recent memo from County Attorney Rick Elbrecht discussing the county’s options, which aren’t many.
In short, the memo points out, it depends upon whether any proposed legislation contains provisions that would allow counties to opt out from its provisions.
The legislature begins its 60-day session next month, and Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, and Rep. Carlos Smith, D-Orlando, plan to reintroduce legislation legalizing the adult recreational use of pot.
Similar legislation failed to pass in 2020, although polling has suggested a swing in public attitudes favoring legalization of the activity.
Late last year, commissioners directed Rob Lewis, the county’s director of intergovernmental relations, to work with state legislators to include opt-out language in the state legislation.
Elbrecht’s memo centers around the argument that the county is best suited under its home rule powers to determine what is best for county residents.
“The resolution asks that the regulation of recreational marijuana be left to local governments based on compatibility with existing land usages and to provide better health and public safety for the local community,” the memo reads in part.
Fueling commissioners’ fears if the state legalizes pot usage without an opt-out provision is the potential that existing medical marijuana dispensaries would quickly shift to the distribution of recreational marijuana.
“I do believe that a lot of these are going to come into town and hope to flip to recreational eventually, because that is where the moneymaker is,” Commissioner Christian Ziegler said during the board’s December retreat.
But even if the commissioners ultimately attain their goal of keeping adult usage of pot illegal, there will be one small pocket where adults can legally engage in the recreational use of marijuana.
Two years ago, the city of Sarasota did decriminalize the possession and usage of small amounts of marijuana. If the county's other three municipalities — North Port, Venice and Longboat Key — adopt similar measures, it could lead to uneven enforcement of any local ordinance.
Commissioners will discuss Elbrecht’s memo during his report Tuesday morning at their meeting in the County Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. The meeting can be viewed on the county’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/user/sarasotacounty1.
Email: jondaltonwr@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.