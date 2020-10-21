SARASOTA — A crisis has a tendency to reveal leadership, and according to Sarasota County commissioners, County Administrator Jonathan Lewis has done just that.
Wednesday, commissioners heaped praise on Lewis and County Attorney Rick Elbrecht, their only direct employees, as they conducted annual evaluations for both men.
The contracts for both men dictate that the commission conduct an evaluation in October of each year.
Referring to her written evaluation, Commissioner Nancy Detert said, “I was highly complementary, and you have to earn those from me. You’ve accomplished a lot and I think we have a great future once we get past the current crisis.”
In the written evaluations of Lewis prepared by four of the commissioners, they all gave Lewis high marks, grading him excellent overall.
Commissioner Alan Maio did not prepare a written evaluation of either Lewis or Elbrecht, just as he did in 2019. Maio did not offer any explanation for his refusal to prepare a written evaluation.
In their public comments, commissioners were equally praiseworthy of Elbrecht.
“I think we made the right decision staying in-house (in hiring you),” Commissioner Charles Hines said. “I think you’re doing a good job.”
While she was equally complimentary of Elbrecht, Detert’s written evaluation was harsher.
“I sometimes disagree with your strict interpretation of the law. I understand that it is your job to protect us, but it is also your job to get us to a desired conclusion,” Detert wrote.
She gave Elbrecht an above-average rating, as did Commissioners Hines and Mike Moran. Only Commissioner Christian Ziegler gave him an excellent rating.
Following their discussions of the evaluations, commissioners unanimously approved a 3% increase in salaries for Lewis and Elbrecht for the coming year.
With the increase, Lewis will receive a salary of $213,082 in addition to deferred compensation, insurance and a monthly automobile allowance. Elbrecht will receive a salary of $236,584 plus deferred compensation and insurance.
Lewis has served as county administrator since January 2018 replacing former administrator Tom Harmer, who departed to become town manager of Longboat Key.
A longtime deputy county attorney, Elbrecht was promoted to the top position in April 2019 following the retirement of Steve DeMarsh.
Email: jondaltonwr@gmail.com
