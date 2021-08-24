SARASOTA — As the controversy grows, mainly on Siesta Key, over private versus public beach areas, Sarasota County commissioners are attempting to quell the issue with changes to the county codes regarding so-called incidental signs.
Recognizing they cannot outright ban property owners from placing signs along beachfront properties declaring the beach as private property, commissioners did express the desires Tuesday on changes to the Unified Development Code.
The UDC contains all the county’s zoning rules and development regulations.
Commissioner Christian Ziegler first brought the matter to the board’s attention in March when he reported on the number of complaints he was hearing as property owners on Siesta Key were placing private property signs in the sand as beach visitors continued to use their property.
That led Commissioner Nancy Detert to observe that private beach signs were also beginning to appear in Englewood along Manasota Key on the Sarasota County side.
Following that discussion, staff and the county attorney’s office began researching what could and could not be done.
In a memo to commissioners, staff noted “(W)hile the County may not prohibit these types of signs, the county may wish to initiate an amendment to the sign regulations in order to minimize adverse impacts on both property owners and visitors and in order to prevent a proliferation of privately-installed signage on beaches in a haphazard, misleading or dangerous manner.”
The inability to outright ban the signs, County Attorney Rick Elbrecht reminded commissioners Tuesday, stemmed from a 2017 decision from the federal Northern District Court of Florida.
That court determined that a ban of signs enacted by Walton County in 2016 was an unconstitutional abridgement of the property owners’ freedom of speech.
With that in mind, staff drafted changes to the UDC to regulate the size and placement of signs. Commissioners asked that staff also add flags to the regulations at the suggestion of Daryl Peters from the Gulf and Bay Club on Siesta Key, the only person to speak during the public hearing.
While commissioners unanimously agreed to move forward with the changes, they will conduct a second public hearing Sept. 28, at which time they will formally adopt the amendments to the UDC.
Still, Detert wasn’t sure the changes would bring an end to the fighting.
“Because of what happened in the Panhandle, our natural resources aren’t open to everyone — and now everyone is staking out their territory. It’s sad,” she said.
