SARASOTA — Two weeks after her successful re-election to the Sarasota County Commission, Commissioner Nancy Detert broached what might be the beginning of a move to repeal single-member districts.
“I had people coming up to me asking why I wasn’t on their ballot,” Detert said during the report section of Tuesday’s commission meeting. “There were a lot of questions.”
Commissioner Mike Moran said he’d encountered the same questions, while Commissioner Alan Maio, who wasn’t on the ballot, said he had people who lived south of Blackburn Point Road ask why they couldn’t vote this year.
In 2018, county voters approved an amendment to the Sarasota County Charter that was proposed by the Sarasota Alliance for Fair Elections implementing single-member districts. Supported by more than 60% of the voters, the amendment meant, for example, that only residents living within District 5 could vote in the race between Ron Cutsinger and Alice White.
Only Districts 1, 3 and 5 were up for election this year.
Reporting that people were very vocal about the situation, Moran said, “They were even more agitated when they found out it was a special interest group that made it happen.”
Commissioner Christian Ziegler, who has made his criticism of the amendment well known in the past, argued that county residents had lost 80% of their power and accountability since they now could only vote for one county commissioner.
“I’m not sure the public has truly been exposed to what single-member districts really are,” Ziegler said.
“I’m termed out — I don’t have a dog in it, that’s why I brought it up,” Detert said. She broached the topic, she said, suggesting the county needed to survey residents to see what they thought about the charter amendment after experiencing it this past general election.
Commissioners took no formal action on her suggestion Tuesday, but several commissioners mentioned that they wanted to revisit the topic during their annual retreat next month.
Newly elected Commissioner Ron Cutsinger, who was sworn in at the beginning of the meeting, and who represents Englewood and North Port on the commission, did not take part in the discussion.
Email: jondaltonwr@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.