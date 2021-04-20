SARASOTA — Will history repeat itself in Sarasota County?
In November 2018, county voters overwhelming approved an amendment to the county charter changing the way county commissioners are elected.
Instead of an at-large election, that amendment created single-member districts with only the voters in a district being able to vote on a commission candidate instead of all commissioners.
A similar provision was enacted to the county charter in the mid-1990s, only to be changed back by the voters to at-large elections two years later.
Now, county commissioners are interested in putting a charter amendment on the ballot in the 2022 general election to undo the 2018 amendment and revert back to at large elections.
By a unanimous vote Tuesday, commissioners agreed to refer the matter to the independent Charter Review Board for further study.
But commissioners, who have been steadfast in their opposition to single-member districts, barely disguised their eagerness to return to the old system of electing commissioners, saying they felt voters didn’t understand what they were voting for.
Commissioner Alan Maio mentioned again how people approached him after the 2020 election wondering why they couldn’t vote for him, leading him to explain about the single-member districts.
“Not one of those people walks away very happy. They are upset,” Maio said Tuesday. “I'm still waiting for that person who says he or she is happy with single-member districts. And I'm never going to meet that person, because they can't possibly be happy about getting to vote for just one commissioner.”
“I believe that single-member districts is a bad form of government. I'll keep saying that,” added Commissioner Christian Ziegler, who campaigned against the notion.
Perhaps to temper his colleagues enthusiasm, Commissioner Mike Moran said, “I think it's worth mentioning publicly that a majority of this board has no interest in this. We're trying to do this for a discussion for the right reason and good governance.”
But Kindra Muntz, president of the Sarasota Alliance for Fair Elections, which spear-headed the drive for single-member districts, disagreed with commissioners.
“In 2020, for the first time in decades, qualified local candidates of both major political parties had the ability to compete to represent their district to serve on the County Commission,” Muntz wrote in an email.
She added, “That competition was good for the voters and good for the county. We need to sustain single-member districts and continue to energize voters and prospective qualified candidates of all parties, as well as Independents. Returning to at-large elections, with the vast cost of campaigning countywide, would ensure that only developer-backed candidates chosen by the current county commissioners can win, and the voices of the people will once again be silenced.”
Tuesday’s discussion came during a routine quarterly update on progress on the commissioners’ priority items for 2020.
One of those priorities is reviewing the impact of single-member districts after that system was used in the 2020 general election.
Commissioners Nancy Detert and Mike Moran were both re-elected under the new system, and Commissioner Ron Cutsinger was elected to his first term representing Englewood and part of North Port by only voters in his district.
Email: jondaltonwr@gmail.com
