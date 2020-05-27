SARASOTA — Summer camps will return this year, the Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources department announced this week.
The county will run five weeks of day camps and specialty camps, with the first session starting Monday, June 29, and running through Friday, July 31. A mini-camp will follow from Aug. 3-7.
Day camps are run at five sites throughout Sarasota County, including Woodmere Park, 3951 Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice, and Shamrock Park and Nature Center, 3900 Shamrock Drive, Venice.
"We're trying to balance this very important amenity for our kids and parents this summer with social distancing and creating a safe environment," said Nicole Rissler, director of Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources.
To help protect campers and staff, the number of camper slots are limited to 50 per site, per week.
"We will not be running field trips at the day camps, however we will have a variety of people coming to the camps for demonstrations and activities," Rissler said.
Registration for summer camp will be open at 9 a.m. June 8 at scgov.net/parks.
Please call 941-861-PARK (7275) or email parksonline@scgov.net for more information.
ATHLETIC FIELDS
Sarasota County's athletic fields will reopen as early as June 1, Rissler said. "We are asking all of our leagues to give us their plan for following CDC guidelines with their sanctioning organization's approval," she said.
Other park status includes:
• Pickleball and tennis courts are open.
• Basketball, volleyball and shuffleboard courts will reopen May 30 with the following guidelines and restrictions:
–One-hour maximum time frame of use per match.
–Those waiting for the courts to open must remain 6 feet apart.
–Maintain social distancing in all areas off the courts and keep groups to 10 or less and 6 feet apart.
–All court activity and compliance will be monitored by Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources staff.
• All Sarasota County dog parks are open.
• All Sarasota County playgrounds are closed.
