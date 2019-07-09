By Warren Richardson
Sun Correspondent
VENICE — With a unanimous vote Tuesday, Sarasota County will join Charlotte County in a beach renourishment project for Manasota Key.
However, Tuesday’s vote to proceed still leaves six homes to the immediate north of the project area in limbo.
Speaking to commissioners during the public hearing on the matter, Harry Artz implored commissioners to do something to protect those homes from the ongoing erosion occurring on the Key.
“We live here, we love it, but we’re just afraid,” Artz said.
Artz’s pleas did not fall on deaf ears.
“Whatever it takes, try and find a solution,” Commission Chairman Charles Hines told Rachel Herman, manager of the county’s Environmental Protection Division.
“We’ve got to help these folks,” Hines continued. “It makes no sense. We’ll be on national news if these homes fall into the water and we did a project just to the south.”
Commissioner Alan Maio echoed Hines’ comments.
“Just explore everything, whatever it takes,” Maio said. “We’re going to look patently ridiculous when these houses fall into the ocean and the beach was renourished a short distance away.”
The project approved by commissioners Tuesday picks up at the Charlotte County line and extends north 1.63 miles to a point near the middle of Blind Pass Beach.
Following a meeting in April, with commissioners’ approval, staff began exploring an option to include the remainder of the beach and the six properties to the north.
Complicating the extension of the project further north, however, is the presence of hard bottom just off the shore from the six properties. The presence of that hard bottom, according to a staff memo, would require “expensive mitigation” if the county were to pursue a beach renourishment.
Instead, the county through its consultant, Coastal Engineering Consultants, is studying the alternative of trucking sand to this area to provide the needed protection for these properties.
Herman indicated that a discussion on options for these properties will take place with commissioners in September.
With commissioners granting approval, staff will now work over the rest of the summer on the creation of a municipal services benefit unit for the project area and determine the assessment property owners will pay for their share of the estimated $8.6 million project cost.
The remainder of the project will be paid from the county’s tourist development tax and a state grant.
Charlotte County, Herman said going over the timeline, expects to put the project out for bid in late summer with a start planned for late November at the conclusion of turtle nesting season. Completion would be completed by May 2020 when turtle nesting season begins again.
