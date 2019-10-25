SARASOTA — That Sarasota County commissioners will act to create a special district devoted solely to mental health appears likely given their discussions.
The only questions seem to be about when it can happen and what form it will take.
Mentioned in passing by Commissioner Mike Moran this past spring, he has since raised the idea in a couple of meetings since commissioners’ annual August break. And based upon his fellow four commissioners’ remarks, they all appear receptive to the idea.
Still, they’d like more information and directed county staff to supplement a Sept. 23 report to the commission on specific timelines the county would need to adhere to in establishing such a district, which are authorized by a Florida statute, and details about how a district would function.
That September report laid out three options for commissioners to choose from:
• An independent district approved by county voters through a referendum.
• A dependent district created by commissioners through the adoption of a local ordinance.
• Or, an increase in the county millage rate to provide more funding for existing mental health programs.
At a Sept. 24 commission meeting, Commissioners Alan Maio, Nancy Detert and Charles Hines expressed varying degrees of support for the idea of a dependent district since it would give commissioners more control over the budget and activities.
“I don’t want this to take on a life of its own and all of a sudden, it’s a big amount of money,” Maio said.
Only Moran expressed interest in an independent district which would have the power to levy taxes, giving it a dedicated revenue stream.
For Hines, the attractiveness of such a district lies in the funding that could be used for the 40-bed secured treatment facility commissioners approved on a 3-year trial basis this summer as a jail diversion technique.
“This is where the idea did kind of excites me,” Hines said. “We really don’t have an identified funding source other than the general fund.”
A due date for the supplemented staff report is not known but will likely be in commissioners’ hands in time for their annual retreat in December, at which time commissioners set their priorities for the coming year.
And establishment of such a district in one form or another is likely to be one of those priorities.
“I applaud you for taking on mental health,” Detert told Moran during the Sept. 24 meeting. “It should be one of our top three priorities.”
