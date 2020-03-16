SARASOTA –– Responding to what remains an ever-changing, fluid situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, Sarasota County Administrator Jonathan Lewis issued an emergency declaration Sunday afternoon.
Lewis has the authority to issue a declaration without action by commissioners, said county spokesperson Drew Winchester.
Issuance of the declaration empowers the county to apply for financial assistance from the federal and state government to respond to and recover from the pandemic. It also suspends the county’s procurement code and authorizes the county to make emergency procurements.
Following that action, the county’s Emergency Operations Center went to a Level 2 activation at 10 a.m. on Monday.
That is a step above the monitoring activation of Level 3 and means the EOC will be opened and staffed with emergency management personnel and other emergency support personnel.
“Sarasota County residents can rest assured that our Emergency Operations personnel are the best in the business,” County Commission Chairman Mike Moran wrote in an email in response to a request for a comment. “We have an incredibly strong working relationship with our state and federal partners. We stand ready to deal with anything that comes our way.”
In other actions, Winchester reported that county parks have canceled all events through April 12, but county beaches do remain open. County libraries remain open at present, but all programs and meetings are canceled until April 12, amounting to about 500 events.
While the Centers for Disease Control recommended over the weekend that all events with 50 or more people expected be canceled, the county is presently committed to canceling only events with over 250 people in attendance.
All meetings of advisory boards and councils for this week are canceled.
County commissioners are scheduled to meet in a regular session on March 24, followed by a budget workshop Mar. 25 in the medium-sized third floor think tank. That meeting typically has a roomful of people attending.
Lewis said last Friday that those two meetings were under evaluation, and a decision would be made later this week as to their status.
More information about the cancellation of county events is posted on the county’s website at www.scgov.net and is updated daily.
While county buildings, with the exception of the Venice Community Center, remain open, county staff continues to disinfect “communal and high-touch areas, including library computer stations, SCAT buses, customer service stations,” according to a county press release.
The spread of the coronavirus has also had a local impact on the Florida presidential preference primary taking place today.
Friday evening, Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner issued an emergency order closing some precincts across the county after 60 of his 600 poll workers quit due to fears of the spreading disease.
Late Monday, Turner added Precinct 543 for Alameda Isles in Englewood. Those voters will now go the elections office at the Robert L. Anderson Administration Building, 4000 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice.
Turner said he would have signs posted and personnel present at the affected precincts to direct voters to the new polling location. A list of the closed precincts is also posted at www.sarasotavotes.com.
Two new cases of the coronavirus in Sarasota County were reported in the county overnight by the Florida Department of Health, bringing the total of infected to three. The two new cases are men over 50 years of age. Five cases have been reported in Manatee County. Charlotte County has one reported case.
