SARASOTA — Decision time is here for Sarasota County commissioners on their controversial plan to redistrict their commission districts this year instead of waiting until after completion of the 2020 Census.
Commissioners have allotted two hours Tuesday morning to discuss the adoption of a new district map, choosing between two map options they selected on Oct. 30 to advertise for the public hearing.
One map, Alternative 2-A.1, was developed by their consultant on the project, Kurt Spitzer of Tallahassee. The other map, Alternative 4.1, was derived by Spitzer from a map submitted by an anonymous person only identified as Smith.
It was later revealed that the Smith map was developed by former county GOP chairman Bob Waechter, who remains a behind-the-scenes power broker in Sarasota County politics and was convicted of a dirty election trick during the 2012 commission election.
Critics of the endeavor have largely focused their criticisms on the claim that commissioners are gerrymandering the districts to protect incumbent Commissioners Nancy Detert and Mike Moran.
But several speakers from the African-American Newtown community in north Sarasota raised the issue of racism at the Oct. 30 public hearing, given that Map 4.1 would move their community into Commissioner Christian Ziegler’s district. That would prevent them from voting in the 2020 election for commission.
That move would also end the campaign of former Sarasota Mayor Fredd Adkins, a Newtown resident, who filed earlier this year to run for the District 1 seat next year.
With the adoption of single-member districts in Nov. 2018, only voters in a specific commission district can vote for a commission candidate. In 2020, only voters in Districts 1, 3, and 5 will be able to vote.
Several speakers from the Newtown community hinted at the possibility of litigation to challenge the redistricting as has happened in many other areas of the country.
Adding fuel to the controversy was the assertion during the Oct. 30 public hearing by R.N. Collins, a community activist with a degree in economics and an expert in GIS mapping and statistics, who told commissioners that Spitzer had grossly underestimated both the Hispanic and African American populations in the county. For example, Collins said, Spitzer’s estimates pegged the Hispanic population at 38,000 people. After his revisions, Spitzer placed that number at 32,000. Yet, the official Hispanic population according to the 2018 Bureau of Economic and Business Research is 42,000.
The bureau is the official data gathering organization for the state outside of the U.S. Census Bureau.
Last Thursday, the Sarasota County Democratic Party, along with the Sarasota Democratic Black Caucus and the Sarasota Democratic Hispanic Caucus adopted a resolution in opposition to redistricting this year.
The Sarasota City Commission, concerned about changing the Newtown district, will consider a resolution of opposition Monday afternoon. Commissioners from Venice and North Port have also expressed concerns about the plan.
Of the five commissioners, only Commissioner Christian Ziegler has consistently voted against redistricting, arguing that he feels it would be better to wait until after the Census.
But Commissioner Charles Hines, a lawyer, has argued that based on a U.S. Supreme Court decision, it is incumbent on the commissioners to redistrict this year with the rapid population growth over the past decade in South County putting more people in Districts 3 and 5 than the other three districts.
Tuesday’s special meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in commission chambers at the County Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. Access Sarasota TV will also televise the meeting, and the agenda is available at www.scgov.net by clicking on Meetings and Agendas under the Services A-Z tab.
E-mail: jondaltonwr@gmail.com
