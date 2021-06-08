SARASOTA — Amid questions about the status of a new chief executive officer, the Sarasota County Commission voted Tuesday to reduce the funding the county gives the Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County.
The defunding won’t become effective until Oct. 1, 2022, but gives EDC a year to make changes demanded by commissioners to provide greater accountability to them and the public — a point made repeatedly by the three commissioners who supported the motion.
What commissioners specifically approved was reducing the local business tax collected by the county by one-third beginning Oct. 1, 2022.
Commissioners Mike Moran, Christian Ziegler and Alan Maio voted in favor of the proposal.
Commissioners Nancy Detert and Ron Cutsinger voted against the idea.
That tax currently amounts to approximately $1 million, each year according to Moran, who’s pushed for greater accountability from the EDC for the past five years.
Moran first raised the possibility of reducing the funding to the EDC at the May 18 commission meeting, and asked a discussion be placed on Tuesday’s agenda as part of his board report.
Detert, in her comments, kept returning to the status of the new CEO and the impact of what Moran was proposing on the search for a new leader.
“You’re doing everything you can to handcuff the new guy when he’s turned the job down,” Detert said.
The comment drew a swift rejoinder from Maio.
“He might still come,” Maio said. “He’s open to coming back, depending upon what we do today.”
Cutsinger was the first commissioner to raise concerns about the new CEO, about 40 minutes into the discussion, saying he’d understood the candidate, whom Detert described as a “rock star,” had backed out.
The CEO candidate's name hasn't been made public, presumably because he or she turned down the job.
“If we want them to be successful, they have to attract a high-quality CEO and I don’t think that doing this will help,” Cutsinger said.
In his criticisms of the EDC over the past five years, Moran has constantly sought measurable results from the organization.
“We still don’t have meaningful accountability we can show the taxpayers,” Moran said Tuesday. “We still need an EDC. I’m just suggesting it not be funded with taxpayer dollars.”
Tuesday’s action came despite representatives from the EDC and local chambers pleading with commissioners to not end the funding during open to the public portion of the meeting.
