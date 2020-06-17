SARASOTA COUNTY — Detectives with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a possible suicide by an inmate at the county jail Wednesday.
“Deputies were alerted around 3 p.m. Wednesday to a possible suicide attempt within the facility,” the SCSO stated in a brief press release. “Inmates, deputies and medical staff responded and rendered life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful. Paramedics responded and pronounced the man deceased at 3:24 p.m.”
The Sheriff’s office did not release the identity of the detainee or any other details of the situation, as next of kin had not been notified.
