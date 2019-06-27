By ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Community News Editor
An unnamed inmate at the Sarasota County Jail recently tested positive for hepatitis A.
“We had one case in one cellblock, and the health department response was the same day,” said Sarasota County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Kaitlyn R. Perez. “Voluntary vaccinations were offered that included all inmates who didn’t already have it.”
Perez said in a statement that the inmate was only contagious while he was symptomatic.
“He was in that one particular cellblock, so nobody else in the facility should have been affected,” she wrote. “We are currently working to offer all inmates vaccines, as the health department is able to provide them. We are also offering the vaccine to all employees free of charge through our health insurance. All of our employees have gloves and other personal protective equipment as well.”
There are 24 inmates in that particular cellblock, and 860 inmates in the jail altogether.
“We have had no prior cases in our facility, but we were made aware of an increase in Hep A cases throughout the state in March so it has certainly been on our radar,” Perez said.
The number of reported hepatitis A cases more than doubled from 2016 to 2017 and nearly doubled again in 2018 after remaining relatively stable in previous years. Case counts in 2019 have already surpassed those in 2018.
From Jan. 1, 2018 through June 22, 2019, a total of 2,184 hepatitis A cases were reported in Florida. That number more than doubled from 2016 to 2017, and nearly doubled again in 2018 after remaining relatively stable in previous years.
The number of cases in 2019 already surpassed those in 2018. This year 16 cases were reported in Sarasota, 14 in Charlotte County and 52 in Manatee counties.
In 2018, almost all — 97% of the hepatitis A cases — were in unvaccinated people, and 77% had to be hospitalized, the state health department reported. The highest occurrence in cases found in Florida were in adults 30-39.
Hepatitis A is caught by eating food or drinking water contaminated by feces of someone who handled a meal and has the virus.
If a person (restaurant or other employee, caregiver, family member) with the virus doesn’t wash his or her hands after going to the bathroom, feces can transfer to objects, food, drinks or drugs. When these things are shared, other people can unknowingly swallow the virus. If a person who has the virus comes in close contact with others — like during sex — the virus can also spread, according to the Sarasota Health Department.
It’s also caught through sex with an infected person (especially for men who have sex with men) or through injecting illegal drugs.
Hepatitis A infects the liver, and can lead to serious liver problems. The virus spreads through the feces of people who have the virus. No medicines can cure hepatitis A once symptoms appear.
Symptoms usually start within 28 days of exposure to the virus with a range of 15-50 days, according to the State Health Department.
Those who may have been exposed before the two-week period for vaccination, should monitor closely for hepatitis A symptoms of sudden onset of abdominal discomfort, dark urine, fever, diarrhea, pale white stools, and yellow jaundice skin and eyes. The symptoms can last about a month and a half. In rare cases, hepatitis can cause fatal liver failure. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek medical attention promptly.
The Florida Health Department reports a weekly statewide online surveillance report of any new hepatitis cases at www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/vaccine-preventable-disease/hepatitis-a/surveillance-data
According to the Charlotte County Health Department, hepatitis A infection is a vaccine-preventable illness. Health department officials say vaccination is the best way to prevent getting hepatitis A, which is spread through food and drink contaminated with fecal matter from whose infected with hepatitis A. Wash your hands frequently, before and after caring for someone who is sick, before and after treating a cut or wound, after changing diapers or cleaning up a child who has used the toilet and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
Hepatitis A vaccinations are available in Sarasota and Charlotte counties:
• North Port Community Health Center, 6950 Outreach Way is open to Englewood residents too. 941-861-3894. Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Thursdays: 8-11:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 8-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays; 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Fridays.
• In Sarasota, 2200 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 12:30-4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursdays; 8-11 a.m. Tuesdays; 8-11 a.m. and 12:30-3:30 p.m. Fridays.
• Charlotte Health Department, 1100 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte, 941-624-7200 and 941-681-3750 (Englewood). Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Email: eallen@sun-herald.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.