ENGLEWOOD — More than a century ago, West Dearborn Street was no more than an oxen path marking off the southern boundary of residences in Englewood.
"It is important to reflect how far we've gone and how far we will continue to go," said Debbie Marks, the county manager of the Englewood Community Development Agency.
Actual construction of new streetscaping improvements on West Dearborn is expected to begin June 21, starting at the Cedar Street intersection and continuing east to the State Road 776 intersection.
"Englewood predates, predates even the formation of (Sarasota County)," Marks said in her thumbnail recounting of Englewood and Dearborn's history at a ceremonial groundbreaking Wednesday for new improvements and amenities along West Dearborn.
Improvements will include decorative intersections and sidewalks, new LED lighting and signage, pedestrian gathering areas, additional on-street parking and a gateway sign.
By the late spring and summer months of 2022, Wright Construction Group, the contractor, intends to complete the west end of the improvements along West Dearborn to Old Englewood Road.
"It's going to serve the community for many years to come," said Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger, who is an Englewood resident.
"West Dearborn Street has long deserved a revitalization that captures the characteristics of old Englewood and its rich history," Cutsinger said.
The design itself might be viewed as a collaborative effort between Kimley-Horn consultants, Englewood residents and business owners.
The Englewood CRA Advisory Board held several workshops where the consultants, residents and business owners honed what features they wanted to see on West Dearborn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.