SARASOTA — County Commissioners rushed through their small agenda in 40 minutes Tuesday, then spent the next two hours getting updates about the county’s response to the coronavirus and offering their own suggestions.
It was the first opportunity commissioners had as a board to discuss the situation since the first case appeared in the county on March 1. When commissioners met earlier this month, an emergency had not yet been declared.
Since then, things have changed dramatically.
Libraries closed. Parks closed. Beaches closed. Residents being urged to conduct business online. In the next couple of days, access to the remaining public buildings will be limited with appointments required for residents needing face-to-face interaction with county staff.
But an unused $4.5 million economic development fund dominated much of their discussion as commissioners offered suggestions for its use to help struggling local businesses.
At one point, Commissioner Christian Ziegler suggested using it to hand out $50 debit cards to buy carry-out at local restaurants, infusing cash into this hurting sector of the local economy.
“Doing the math, that’s 86,000 cards,” Ziegler said, adding later it was only one suggestion of ways the fund could be used, not that he favored the idea.
In the end, commissioners decided to look to the Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County, which manages economic development under a contract with the county, for ideas on how to jump-start the local economy.
“The EDC needs to turn around all of its efforts,” Commissioner Alan Maio said. “They need to look inward rather than at recruitment.”
“This is going to take a lot of creative thinking going forward. I don’t want just a knee-jerk reaction,” Commissioner Charles Hines added.
On its website, the EDC has already created a page devoted to resources for local businesses at www.edcsarasotacounty.com/business-assistance/covid-19/.
Late in the meeting, commissioners turned to their own situation with four meetings scheduled in April.
Commissioners told County Administrator Jonathan Lewis he could cancel the April 7 and April 21 meetings and consolidate items into the April 8 and April 22 meetings, which will both take place in Sarasota, meaning there will be no meetings in South County this April.
Commissioners also agreed with Lewis that all nonessential items should be held until the May set of meetings, as well as cancelling all advisory board meetings in April.
