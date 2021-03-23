SARASOTA — The Sarasota County Board of Commissioners is cautiously wanting its staff to look at drafting an ordinance that could help with area mental health issues.
During its Tuesday meeting, after two hours of discussion without a vote, they suggested creating a dependent special district.
The idea of creating such a special district was broached more than three years ago by Commissioner Mike Moran and has been in study ever since.
In February 2020, the commission's staff conducted a survey and found overwhelming support for the idea, Health and Human Services Director Chuck Henry said.
But as commissioners were poised to move forward with the idea in April, they paused the endeavor fearful of the impact the COVID-19 pandemic might have on county finances.
A year later, commissioners are ready to move forward again.
“Would we rather have someone be a drain on our money or be in a program?” asked Commissioner Ron Cutsinger, of Englewood. “Let’s make this happen.”
Commissioner Nancy Detert agreed.
“This is probably something that should have happened 25 years ago,” she said.
A dependent district, which commissioners prefer, would be totally within their control, Henry explained, but would only apply to the unincorporated area of the county. Cities like North Port or Venice could vote to opt in.
Commissioners would also set the millage rate for the district with those funds going to provide mental health services.
Henry showed commissioners a chart depicting potential millage rates just for the unincorporated area of the county.
A tenth of a mill rate would amount to a tax of $20 on a home with a value of $200,000 and raise $3.9 million for example.
With a budget workshop coming Wednesday, commissioners could get into those details a little more. But a final decision won’t be made on millage until mid-July when commissioners have to set the not-to-exceed millage rate.
According to a timeline laid out by Henry, the public hearing to consider adoption of an ordinance creating the special district will take place June 8.
Prior to commissioners beginning their discussion on the topic, a dozen people addressed them during open to the public. All of those speakers urged commissioners to move forward with the proposal.
“The only way to fix this is a dedicated revenue stream,” Teri Hansen, formerly CEO of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation and now president/CEO of the Barancik Foundation, told commissioners.
