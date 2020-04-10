SARASOTA — For the many small local businesses struggling to keep their doors open in the current economy, Sarasota County is offering a helping hand.
During their meeting Wednesday, county commissioners approved a small business loan program that will offer qualifying local businesses up to $25,000 to tide them over until federal stimulus funds arrive.
Funding for the new loan program will come from an untapped economic development incentive fund of $4.3 million.
“That is business retention at its heart and soul. These funds are intended for business retention,” Dave Bullock, interim director of the Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County, said in presenting the program to commissioners.
During their March 24 meeting, commissioners had asked the EDC for options on how the county could use the fund to help local businesses.
The loans will be available to local companies that have been in business in the county for three years, have filed a paycheck protection program application under the CARES Act, and filed a simple application with the EDC, which will then vet the document.
The loans carry no interest rate for the first year, then become payable over three years at 3.5% interest. Applicants must sign a promissory note to the county, along with a personal guarantee.
Of the 15,642 small businesses in the county, Bullock estimated that a loan program pegged at $25,000 would help 172 businesses. But more could be helped if owners sought less than the full $25,000, Bullock added.
At the vocal urging of Commissioner Christian Ziegler, commissioners also reserved 35 slots for daycare businesses, which Ziegler many times asserted were struggling as well and were vital to the county’s eventual economic recovery.
While commissioners had many questions about the proposal and the discussion went longer than was anticipated, only Commissioner Charles Hines, who cast the lone dissenting vote, was least supportive.
“I still think it’s not going to make that much of a difference,” Hines said. “I just can’t support it. I think we need more details.”
Commissioners hope to have the program up and running and dollars going out the door by May 1.
To that end, Bullock, County Administrator Jonathan Lewis, and County Clerk and Comptroller Karen Rushing, who will all play a role, promised commissioners they would do their utmost to make that happen.
