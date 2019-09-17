Sarasota County is hosting a series of five open houses on redistricting, starting today. Citizens will have the opportunity to view alternative district maps, give feedback through a survey and submit conceptual ideas for district boundaries.
Citizens who can't make it to the open houses, which will be held in each of the five districts, will also be able to provide their input online with a survey, starting today. Three meetings are set for Sarasota, and one each for Venice and North Port. No meetings are set for Englewood.
The open houses are planned 5-7 p.m. at the following locations:
• Today, Betty J. Johnson North Sarasota Public Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota.
• Thursday, Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Public Library, 4143 Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice.
• Monday, Selby Public Library, 1331 1st St., Sarasota.
• Wednesday, Sept. 25, Gulf Gate Public Library, 7112 Curtiss Ave., Sarasota.
• Monday, Sept. 30, Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port.
The survey will remain active through Oct. 1. The survey will be available at scgov.net/redistricting. For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit www.scgov.net.
