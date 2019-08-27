SARASOTA — Despite the outcries and pleas from constituents, Sarasota County commissioners decided Tuesday to move forward with a controversial and much-criticized plan to redistrict their commission boundaries this year.
Commissioner Christian Ziegler was the sole dissenter to the plan, with the other four commissioners voting in favor.
For Commission Chairman Charles Hines, an attorney, it came down to a matter of law versus one of politics.
Citing a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision, Hines said, “The law is clear on this. I think this is beyond should-we-do-this to we-shall-do-it. I don’t think we have a choice.”
For the 13 people who spoke to commissioners on the issue Tuesday, it was all about politics with many arguing commissioners were subverting the will of the voters for more transparency and accountability by approving a change to single-member districts last November.
Many also argued that redistricting wasn’t necessary this year as more accurate data would be forthcoming following the completion of the U.S. Census in 2020.
But Commissioner Nancy Detert, who has championed the idea of redistricting this year, countered those arguments saying that Census results would likely face legal challenges, and that with single-member districts it was now more important than ever that the districts be as nearly in balance as possible.
However, North Port City Commissioner Vanessa Carusone, one of three people arguing in favor of the proposal, saw the matter differently.
Speaking for herself, Carusone said, “I think the data now is more correct than what we will get in 2020.”
Prior to the public comments and the commissioners’ discussion, consultant Kurt Spitzer, hired by the county to perform a deep-dive population analysis, provided the results of his data analysis.
Spitzer told commissioners he relied on data from the University of Florida’s Bureau of Economic and Business Research, calling it “the gold standard for Florida.”
Spitzer’s estimates found a difference of 10,234 people between the most-populated district and the least populated district. District 5, which includes Venice and Englewood is the most-populated district, while District 2 in North County has the fewest number of people.
In all, Spitzer said, the deviation between these two districts was 12.26 percent, above the 10 percent threshold established by case law for a presumption that districts violate the one person-one vote principle.
An updated BERB analysis in 2018 put the county’s population at 417,442 people, which Spitzer then used to derive an ideal of 83,488 people in each district.
“You need to get it as close to zero percent as you can,” Spitzer repeated several times during his presentation.
Still, opponents saw only political motives behind the plan with many in the multitude packed in commission chambers holding orange signs reading “No Gerrymandering.”
Opponents have argued the plan is geared to changing boundaries to ensure the decades-old Republican control over the county commission. They remained dissatisfied after the commission’s 4-1 vote to move forward with the plan.
“When Single Member Districts passed overwhelmingly in 2018, Sarasota County citizens voted for a new direction and fresh perspective. Instead, the Commission served up a spam sandwich on day-old pumpernickel,” organizer Gabriel Hament wrote in an email following the decision.
Ziegler’s only comment regarding his opposition was that he felt it was best to wait for the Census figures.
With Tuesday’s decision, Assistant County Administrator Brad Johnson said staff would work with Spitzer to develop alternative maps in September followed by public outreach in October.
Commissioners would then be updated at the first set of meetings in November, at which point they will need to make a decision on a map or maps to advertise for a public hearing before the end of the year.
By law, commissioners can only redistrict in odd-numbered years.
