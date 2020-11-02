ENGLEWOOD — Taylor Meals expects to receive some compensation for the losses his Buchan's Landing Resort suffered since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thanks to Sarasota County's share of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act Grant, known as C.A.R.E.S., Meals and other small business owners are able to recoup some of their losses.
"Look into it," Meals suggested to other business owners. "See if it applies."
Qualifying small businesses, with 100 or fewer employees, can receive up to $49,999 in grant funding. Application forms and more information are available at 941-861-CARE (2273) or online at scgov.net/CARES.
Working with the chambers of commerce throughout the county, Sarasota County will have consultants available — by appointment only — to sit down with applicants and helped them through the process.
"Our local small businesses are an essential link in both maintain our quality of life, and the Sarasota County economy," county spokeswoman Brianne Grant said. "Businesses should carefully and accurately complete their application and assemble their required documents. We encourage businesses to take a look at our required documents and eligibility requirements, which can be found on our website, scgov.net/CARES."
Starting today and until Dec. 30, business consultants are available by appointment at the Englewood Area Chamber of Commerce on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The consultations are free. To make an appointment, call 941-474-5511.
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will schedule appointments with the business consultants 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. 4 p.m., Monday to Friday, until Dec. 30. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call the at 941-564-3040 between 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. or e-mail info@northportareachamber.com.
Sarasota County allocated $29 million of its federal CARE funds to assist small businesses. Out of those funds, the county already allocated $13.9 million to businesses and has more than $15 million still available to business owners.
Individual assistance
Sarasota County residents who lost income due to the pandemic can qualify for up to $5,000 for rent or mortgage payments, utilities, auto payments or repairs, and other expenses they have incurred but haven't been able to pay.
Details of the documentation needed and other information for the individual assistance is available under the Health and Human Services tab of the county's website at www.scgov.net.
However, the county has stationed "ambassadors" at various libraries to assist individuals through the grant process. In South County, the three libraries where appointments can be made:
• Venice Public Library, 300 Nokomis Ave. S..
• The Elsie Quirk Library, 100 West Dearborn St., Englewood.
• The North Port Public Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail, North Port.
For more information or to make an appointment, call the libraries at 941-861-1100.
Out of the $16 million Sarasota County allocated to help individual households, it dispersed more than $1.3 million and still has another $14.6 million to help households.
For more information about Sarasota County's CARE programs, call 941-861-CARE (941-861-2273).
Charlotte County CARE
Charlotte County closed its applications for CARE funding to individual households last week, but it is still taking applications from small business owners.
Charlotte County allocates up to $20,000 to small business owners. Of the $1.5 million Charlotte allocated for small business grants, $900,000 has been dispersed.
Online applications, requirements and other information about the business grants can be found on Charlotte County Economic Development website at cleared4takeoff.com.
Peter Keating with the Small Business Development Council has been helpful to small business owners navigating their way through the grant process. Call Keating at 239-745-3700.
