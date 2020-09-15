SARASOTA — Wednesday is the first day Sarasota County will accept applications CARES grants.
The CARES Act was the federal government’s initial stimulus package passed in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of the total $75.7 million, the county expects to receive an initial allocation of $18.9 million. CARES stands for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security.
The county is accepting applications from people, small businesses and nonprofits that have endured additional expenses and fiscal burdens due to the pandemic.
“We are looking to push out this funding as quickly as possible,” Sarasota County Emergency Services Director Rich Collins said at a Tuesday meeting. “Our goal is to pursue and push out the funding to those who are most in need.”
The county is working with chambers of commerce, am NAACP chapter and other organizations to help those in need navigate through the application process, Collins said.
Sarasota County has posted applications and other information online at scgov.net/CARES and has established a CARE help line at 941-861-2273.
The money does not come without applicants needing to be ready to provide detailed information and documentation of their circumstances and need.
All applicants need to bring their driver licenses or other government-issued photographic identification.
Business owners need to provide state business registrations, Sarasota County business tax receipts, payroll documentation, other information and demonstration of la loss revenue due to COVID-19.
Individuals are asked to provided documentation for loss of income, eligible rent and mortgage assistance, utility bill assistance, vehicle repair assistance, child care and other assistance to compensate for losses due to the pandemic.
“Once eligibility is determined, and appropriate documentation is there, with the work we done with the clerk to turn that quickly into a check,” Collins said.
