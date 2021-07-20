SARASOTA — If a settlement is reached between states and pharmaceutical companies that made and distributed opioids, Sarasota County is set to receive a portion of the billions in proceeds.
During a meeting last week, county commissioners unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with the state of Florida regarding the settlement of claims against several manufacturers, distributors, and pharmacies that dispensed the opioids.
The New York Times reported Tuesday morning that the three largest distributors and manufacturer Johnson & Johnson were nearing a $26 billion deal to settle all claims filed against them by a multitude of states, counties and municipalities. The settlement could happen this week.
County Attorney Rick Elbrecht told commissioners that the request to join the memorandum of understanding came from the Florida Attorney General’s office.
In his own memo to commissioners, Elbrecht explained that Chief Deputy Attorney General John Guard believed that “the allocation is greater than cities and counties could otherwise achieve through the bankruptcy.”
The agreement with the state sets up a formula for the distribution of funds the state receives from the settlement negotiations. It also stipulates that the funds must be used for approved purposes, which are set forth in an appendix.
Settlement funds would be divided into three pots: cities and counties (15%), regional (30-40%), and state (the remainder).
Payouts would occur over 10 to 18 years, with the county estimated to receive $375,000 per year for the first few years.
But that amount could increase if the county can achieve qualified county status to then control the regional pot of money estimated at $1.27 million per year in the early years.
The only obstacle to becoming a qualified county, according to Elbrecht’s memo, is entering agreements with each of the county’s four cities.
The county in 2018 engaged the law firm of Motley Rice LLC to represent and present any claims the county may have regarding the crisis that exploded in 2017 with a multitude of deaths attributed to overdoses of opioids.
Motley Rice also represented the county’s interests in the Deepwater Horizon litigation several years ago when that offshore drilling rig exploded, causing a massive oil spill affecting many Gulf coast states.
In response to the crisis, several local governments across the country filed lawsuits against drug manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies alleging theories of consumer protection/consumer fraud, false claims, nuisance, or violations of state and federal laws on controlled substances.
In essence, the plaintiffs alleged that the companies aggressively marketed these pills for years while aware of the potential for addiction without warning authorities or consumers.
Due to the multitude of lawsuits filed in different jurisdictions, a panel of federal judges met and consolidated the cases, handing them over to judges in the Northern District of Ohio in Cleveland.
