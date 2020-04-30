ENGLEWOOD — Sarasota County’s beach parking lots will be open to the public beginning Monday.
Sarasota County reopened its beaches last Monday, but kept its parking lots closed. The barricades will come down next week.
“Parking will be available at county-owned beaches starting Monday, May 4,” said a statement issued by the county Thursday afternoon. “With other coastal communities reopening their beaches, there’s less of a concern of an influx of out-of-county beachgoers.”
Charlotte County opened its beaches along with parking lots on Monday. Englewood Beach on Manasota Key saw hundreds of beachgoers Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Relatively few came to Manasota or Blind Pass public beaches in Sarasota County a few miles up the key.
Sarasota County also restricted people to activities like walking, jogging, fishing and surfing, while it banned blankets, chairs, canopies and coolers. Those restrictions will be lifted Monday as well.
“Chairs, coolers and canopies will also now be allowed, but we are asking all beachgoers to maintain social distancing and keep groups to 10 or less,” the release states. “Concessions, playgrounds, amenities and picnic shelters will remain closed. These areas will be opened as part of Phase 3 of beach reopening. Restrooms are open. Our continued focus is on the safety of our employees and citizens.
“Please follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines for social distancing. Gatherings of 10 or more are not permitted under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order.”
In Charlotte County, beach parking spaces filled up quickly this week. Most people there were happy to distance themselves from their fellow beachgoers. Some pointed out that Charlotte County’s beach may have drawn more people because parking was closed at Sarasota County’s beaches.
Charlotte County plans to reopen restrooms at Englewood Beach and Port Charlotte Beach will open Friday.
Charlotte County fishing piers and disc golf courses reopened Thursday.
Stump Pass Beach on the southern tip of Manasota Key, part of the Florida State Park system, has not reopened.
Sarasota County also plans to open pickleball and tennis courts beginning Saturday. For a list of open courts, visit bit.ly/LocalParkClosures. For more information, visit scgov.net/covid-19.
