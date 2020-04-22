Sarasota County commissioners agree to reopen county beaches on Monday — for only activities identified by the governor. Beach parking lots will not be reopened.
This includes Manasota Beach and Blind Pass Beach on Manasota Key, and Siesta Key Beach in Sarasota, one of the top-rated beaches in the world.
Beaches in Charlotte County will open by Monday as well, Charlotte County Commissioners decided Tuesday.
