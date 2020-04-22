Blind Pass Beach

The recently renourished Blind Pass Beach on Manasota Key near Englewood was empty on this week. Beachgoers will be able to return to Sarasota County beaches remaining Monday.

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

Sarasota County commissioners agree to reopen county beaches on Monday — for only activities identified by the governor. Beach parking lots will not be reopened.

This includes Manasota Beach and Blind Pass Beach on Manasota Key, and Siesta Key Beach in Sarasota, one of the top-rated beaches in the world.

Beaches in Charlotte County will open by Monday as well, Charlotte County Commissioners decided Tuesday. 

