SARASOTA — To Sarasota County Commissioner Nancy Detert’s way of thinking, the resolution approved by her colleague’s Tuesday will have no bearing to anyone in Tallahassee.
“It’s just going to go in someone’s round file,” Detert said during discussion about a resolution seeking to maintain the county’s home rule authority regarding the adult recreational use of marijuana in the county.
Detert declined to vote in favor of the resolution which passed on a 4-1 vote.
Commissioners are seeking an opt out provision for counties in any legislation the state legislature might pass legalizing the recreational use of marijuana in the state. Such a provision would allow the county to enact its own ban on the activity.
“We’re basically stating our desire to have home rule,” Commissioner Christian Ziegler said, explaining the purpose of the resolution. “We’re expressing our desire to make the decision for Sarasota County.”
Ziegler’s comments came in response to media coverage of the item after it appeared on the published agenda for Tuesday’s meeting last Friday.
Both he and Commissioner Mike Moran complained that the coverage appeared to characterize the issue as commissioners wanting to ban recreational use outright.
Yet, both he and Ziegler, made clear their opposition to allowing the recreational use of pot in the county.
“I’m not going to have my fingerprints on anything that brings recreational marijuana to Sarasota County,” Moran said.
That position, however, might be moot if voters approve a constitutional amendment allowing the recreational use of pot in the state. Commissioners suspect that such an amendment will be on the ballot, possibly as soon as November 2022.
In the meantime, they want to keep the pressure on state legislators to include an opt-out provision and allow home rule to prevail.
The resolution, County Attorney Rick Elbrecht summed up for commissioners, maintains that “local government is in a better position to make a determination for the public health and land use issues.”
Email: jondaltonwr@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.