SARASOTA — Sarasota County commissioners spent a whole day clarifying how and where they want to see $14.9 million in federal funding spent to alleviate fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last month, commissioners decided what categories should receive funds from the county's initial share from the federal CARE ACT to address financial losses or additional expenses resulting from the pandemic:
• Health and medical, both for private and public institutions.
• Economic recovery and assistance for businesses.
• Food, water, shelter services available to individuals and nonprofits.
• Safety and security.
Commissioners cleared their calendar Wednesday and spent the time defining the details of the programs and grants they want to fund. The goal is to distribute the assistance before the end of the year.
The county could see as much as $75.7 million in CARE funding, but that money isn't in the bank yet.
Commissioner Nancy Detert cautioned the county to traipse carefully to meet all federal and state guidelines. Step out of line of those guidelines, the county could be stuck picking up the tab.
The county isn't ready for the plan to hit the streets, but it does have clearer direction of what needs to be done and how.
Who is hurting?
Hard hit by the virus are the Newtown community in North Sarasota County and service industry workers throughout the county.
"Service workers ensure the high quality of life in Sarasota County," said Jon Thaxton, a former county commissioner now representing the Gulf Coast Community Foundation. Service workers, he said, are often among the lowest paid workers in the county and have been the first hit with the pandemic.
Thaxton explained how many restaurant, tourism, hospitality, retail and other service workers must commit 30% to 50% or more of their income for housing.
While many enjoy a temporary protection from evictions and foreclosures, Thaxton said, "these families are accumulating debt, month after month after month."
Most businesses in Sarasota County employee fewer than 50 people, and those small businesses account for more than 48,000 employees throughout county.
To assist businesses, Economic Development Corporation interim CEO Dave Bullock recommend the county offer $20,000 grants — up to $10 million initially — to Sarasota County-based and properly licensed businesses that have operated since March 2019.
"We don't believe we need to prioritize one type of business over another," Bullock recommended.
Now that businesses are emerging from the state's mandatory shutdown, he suggested nearly 500 companies went from "active" to "inactive" or "out-of-business" status since March 2020, when Florida ordered mandatory closures of many "non-essential" businesses.
"(Businesses) are still in the survival mode," Bullock said. "Businesses will come back at different paces."
The members of Sarasota County's vibrant artistic community — a major attraction to the county — are among those who find them suffering in the wake of the pandemic.
Not knowing when the next performance can be scheduled, Sarasota Opera executive director Richard Russell predicted, "We will be the last venue to reopen."
What to do
Commissioners supported Bullock's recommendation of $20,000 grants with several exclusions.
The commissioners unanimously agreed to exclude business owners convicted of felony involving fraud within the last five years, as well as those who intend to file a bankruptcy, and those who have been suspended or barred from participation in transactions by federal agencies. Recipients must be U.S. citizens or registered and legal permanent aliens.
"They have to vet the owners of a businesses," Commissioner Alan Maio said of the qualification process.
Sarasota County has received funding requests from 56 nonprofits, asking for $7.9 million to be compensated for the added expenses resulting from COVID-19. Sarasota County Department of Health Administrator Chuck Henry said those requests have to be documented and evaluated.
"Stable housing and transportation are keys for individuals moving forward," Henry told commissioners.
Recommended help for people included assistance with rent and mortgages, childcare assistance, vehicles and telecommunications and internet access.
Detert said, "This is my favorite page. This is what people notice."
However, the federal CARE qualifications are "fuzzy" on whom can be helped with housing, Detert said.
The recommendation allows people to receive up to $5,000, and would be based upon the household incomes and the number of people in a household. Initially, Henry asked that $6 million be made available to people.
Detert said she wants to see help extended to North Port, Venice and elsewhere in South County where those in need can easily access the funds. County staff suggested stationing "ambassadors" in libraries to help people fill out applications.
"The day we start this, there better be good communications to the public on how to access this," she said. "They will need some kind as guidance."
Maio added, "We need one heck of a social media outreach."
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.