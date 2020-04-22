SARASOTA — Following Charlotte County’s action on Tuesday, Sarasota County commissioners unanimously agreed Wednesday to reopen its county beaches on Monday as well.
Getting there might pose a bit of a problem however as parking lots will remain closed.
Commissioners stressed during their discussion that in taking the action, the beaches would only be open for those activities identified in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order — namely walking, jogging, swimming or surfing, for example.
“I don’t expect to see a drum circle,” Commissioner Christian Ziegler said.
Ziegler, who posted about the topic on his Facebook page last Thursday, placed the item on Wednesday’s agenda for discussion.
Ziegler earlier indicated that he would have preferred having the parking lots open as well but went along with the majority in the spirit of compromise.
“I will support anything that gets the county opening back up,” Ziegler said.
Earlier in the meeting, asked for his thoughts, Health and Human Services Director Chuck Henry said, “Great caution, slow as we move forward.”
The decision by commissioners was met with acclaim by those following the discussion on the county’s YouTube channel, which mirrored comments submitted electronically to commissioners as a substitute for public comment.
Of the 66 comments submitted by noon Tuesday, 38 favored reopening the beaches while 28 indicated opposition to the idea.
“Great news! The beaches are open,” Michael Salewych wrote in the YouTube chat. “Its a start! Open Sarasota. Open Florida. Open America!”
Others following the meeting on YouTube pointed to the lack of parking as a potential problem.
“We cannot walk to the beach! Not fair not being able to park,” Carol Jenuleson wrote.
Commissioner Nancy Detert in her comments noted the problems with parking, particularly at Siesta Key Beach. While she and other commissioners mentioned revisiting the issue soon, no clear direction was given to County Administrator Jonathan Lewis.
The list of Sarasota County Beaches reopening includes Blind Pass Beach and Manasota Beach on Manasota Key, Caspersen Beach and Venice Public Beach, North Jetty and Nokomis Beach on Casey Key, and Siesta Key Beach in Sarasota.
Charlotte County Commissioners decided to reopen Englewood Beach and Port Charlotte Beach earlier this week. They will open Monday. Parking lots will be open, but parking meters will not be functioning.
In the city of Venice, the South Jetty (Humphris Park), Venice Fishing Pier, Brohard Paw Park, playgrounds and tennis courts will remain closed. Lido Beach in the city of Sarasota will remain closed. Service Club Park and Maxine Barritt Park will be open to pedestrians and bikes, but parking remains closed.
Florida State Parks, including beaches like Stump Pass Beach State Park on Manasota Key, and Gasparilla Island State Park at Boca Grande, have not been reopened as of Wednesday.
Email: jondaltonwr@gmail.com
