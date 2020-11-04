SARASOTA — Anyone who has visited or driven by the beach areas on Manasota Key has seen the results of a beach renourishment project earlier this year by Sarasota and Charlotte counties.
But now, it’s time to pay for that new sand.
With just 20 minutes of presentation and discussion, Sarasota County commissioners unanimously agreed to create a municipal services benefit unit for property owners on north Manasota Key to pay for their share of the $8 million project.
The two counties applied for and will receive a grant from the state that will pay for about 35% of the project costs, and Sarasota County will contribute another 47% due to the inclusion of Blind Pass Beach Park in the project.
That leaves about $1.9 million to be paid by property owners on North Manasota Key who received either a direct or indirect benefit from the beach renourishment to be paid through assessments over the next seven years.
That amount is less than the $2.3 million estimated by staff in July after the county realized some cost savings.
While Jim Jackson and Jackie Ruthman, representing the Manasota Key Association, appeared to thank commissioners for the renourished beach, not everyone was happy.
“We oppose the MSBU and assessing us for beach nourishment that we did not request or receive,” wrote Peter Rapin, who was one of three property owners in the so-called gap area that sent emails to the county objecting to inclusion in the MSBU.
The gap area represented 23 properties in the middle of the project area whose owners refused to sign paperwork required by the state and thus did not see the beach in front of their properties receive new sand.
Rapin’s email continued, “Our property has not been improved by this project and our beach has the same amount of sand that it had prior to the project. We have not received any benefits at all and therefore, should not be assessed for sand or benefits we did not receive.”
But Rachel Herman, a manager with the county who oversaw the project, countered that these owners had received an indirect benefit through less land loss and property value stabilization.
An independent consultant hired by the county had also verified the indirect benefits to these owners.
For the seven-year life of the MSBU, staff calculates that non-beachfront property owners will pay $491 per year for a recreational benefit. Property owners in the gap will pay between $2,267-$3,155 per year, depending upon the width of their beachfront.
Property owners who received sand, a direct benefit, will pay between $5,492-$7,993 per year, again depending upon the width of their beachfront.
Referring to the complexity of the project, Commissioner Charles Hines, attending his last meeting as a commissioner due to term limits, said, “This was not a cookie-cutter type thing. This was very hard… Is it perfect? No, but the solutions we came up with, we should all be proud.”
Herman said property owners will receive a notice in December about the amount of the assessment each one will pay with that assessment first appearing on the November 2021 tax bills.
