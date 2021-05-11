SARASOTA — For the past year and a half, the Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County has operated under the direction of interim CEO Dave Bullock.
Bullock’s tenure at the agency will be coming to an end soon if the EDC’s board of directors approves a new CEO early next month.
According to a timeline furnished by Bullock, the search committee will interview candidates on May 21, followed by a May 24 meeting to make a recommendation. The full EDC board will meet June 2 to consider that recommendation and make a decision.
Bullock indicated Tuesday that candidates for the interviews have not yet been selected.
Bullock, a former deputy administrator for the county and town manager for Longboat Key, was tapped to lead the agency after former CEO Mark Huey abruptly announced his resignation in late 2019 after serving almost eight years at the helm.
Huey had long been under fire from the county commission, particularly Commissioner Mike Moran, who felt the county taxpayers weren’t being well served by the EDC.
The EDC serves as the county’s economic engine under a contract with the county, that runs almost $2 million from the county’s general fund.
After Huey’s departure, the EDC board tapped Jorgensen Consulting, a nonprofit executive consulting firm, to conduct the search for Huey’s replacement. The arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted and delayed the search process until recently.
