ENGLEWOOD — Sarasota County has slowed down the improvement project, set to begin this month on West Dearborn Street.
The postponement is temporary, but how temporary remains to be seen.
Wright Construction Group, the contractor, was ready to begin work within the next week or two, but discovered surveying discrepancies that need to be resolved.
"They want to confirm all of the information before they start," said Debbie Marks, county manager for the Englewood Community Development Agency, said Friday. "If they don’t, then there could be conflicts further into the project. It is just going to take a little bit for the surveyors to provide the information."
The $7.7 million construction project calls for a complete makeover of West Dearborn from Old Englewood Road to State Road 776-Indiana Avenue.
When it's finished, there will be decorative intersections and sidewalks, new LED lighting and signs, pedestrian gathering areas, additional on-street parking and a gateway sign.
Initially, Wright crews are scheduled to start at Cedar Street and work their way east to the State Road 776 intersection.
By the late spring and summer months of 2022, Wright Construction will complete work on the west end of the improvements from Cedar Street to Old Englewood Road.
The design itself might be viewed as a collaborative effort between Kimley-Horn consultants, Englewood residents and business owners. The Englewood CRA Advisory Board held several workshops where the consultants, residents and business owners honed what features they wanted to see on West Dearborn.
The advisory board is scheduled to meet 1 p.m. July 12, at the Lemon Bay Park Environmental Center, 570 Bay Park Blvd., Englewood.
