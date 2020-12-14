The Leapfrog Group released its hospital grades Monday for fall 2020.
Sarasota County hospitals each received A grades, marking an improvement for Venice Regional Bayfront Hospital, while Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Doctors Hospital of Sarasota and Englewood Community Hospital stayed steady with top marks.
Meanwhile, Charlotte County hospitals all received C grades, including Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda, as well as Fawcett Memorial Hospital, taking a dip from its B grade in the spring.
The safety grades from the nonprofit watchdog group are based on hospital performance on up to 27 publicly reported quality and safety indicators. More than 2,600 hospitals across all states were evaluated in this grading period, with 34% receiving A’s, 24% receiving B’s, 35% receiving C’s, 7% receiving D’s and less than 1% receiving F’s.
The current set of data does not include findings collected during the height of COVID-19, but the report offers an indication of how well hospitals implemented fundamental safety precautions prior to the pandemic — an important factor in preparedness, according to Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group.
Bevin Holzschuh, spokesperson for both Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda said although the hospitals didn’t see movement in their letter grades, they have improved in the areas of infection rates and overall patient experience.
Since the spring release, Bayfront Health Port Charlotte has improved in measures including urinary tract, MRSA, and C Diff. infections, as well as bedsores and blood clots. Bayfront Health Punta Gorda also saw improvements in urinary tract infections, bedsores, identification of serious complications and collapsed lung, according to Holzschuh.
“Both Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda continue to receive the highest possible score in safe medication administration, having effective leadership and staff working together to prevent errors, and having enough nurses to care for our patients,” she said. “Today, more than ever, we are focused on our patient’s safety and we will continue to take steps to create safe care environments for all of our patients.”
Despite moving from a B grade to a C, Fawcett Memorial Hospital spokesperson Alexandria Benjamin said Fawcett is committed to providing high quality health care to patients safely. She pointed to a recent Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award, which ranked Fawcett in the top 10% of hospitals in the nation, as well as winning Best Hospital in The Daily Sun for the 15th year in a row.
“These recognitions are very important to us as we move forward with our safety agenda and focus on improving the Leapfrog score,” Benjamin said.
Benjamin also serves as spokesperson for Englewood Community Hospital and touted its A grade.
“Our continued dedication and commitment is reflective in our consistent ‘A’ rating from The Leapfrog Group for 17 consecutive reporting periods,” she said. “We are also excited to have received the Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award, ranking us in the top 5% of hospitals in the nation.”
Venice Regional Bayfront Health was the only local hospital to improve its safety grade from a B during this spring to an A in Monday’s release.
“Despite unprecedented challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Venice Regional team continues to demonstrate our commitment to patient safety and well-being,” CEO Kelly Enriquex said. “I’m proud of our team of medical professionals, staff and volunteers for their diligence and dedication to the daily pledge we make to our patients and their families. We are pleased that our Hospital Safety Grade is an ‘A,’ underscoring our focus on continuous improvement and patient-centered care.”
Like Englewood Community Hospital, Sarasota Memorial has earned straight A’s since it began participating in Leapfrog’s hospital safety survey in 2016, according to a press release.
Sarasota Memorial president and CEO David Verinder attributes the hospital’s continued success to the entire hospital team, the health system’s governing board and ongoing community support.
“We have always placed the utmost importance on the safety of our patients and staff,” he said. “No matter the challenge, our team always comes together to put the community first and ensure we are providing the best care to people living on the Suncoast.”
At Doctors Hospital of Sarasota, CEO Robert Meade said the COVID-19 pandemic brought new challenges, but safety has always been the hospital’s main focus.
“This is the 13th time in a row our caregivers have earned this ‘A’ grade, which is a significant achievement,” Meade said. “I am extremely proud of our entire team for the work they do every day to keep our patients, fellow caregivers, and community safe.”
To view Leapfrog’s full results and for more about how data is collected and calculated, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.
