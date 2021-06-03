A Sarasota man was recently added to 16 Oath Keepers arrested for involvement in the U.S. Capitol breach Jan. 6.
According to the Department of Justice, Joseph Hackett, 50, of Sarasota was charged with conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, aiding and abetting, entering and remaining on restricted grounds and destruction of government property, according to a U.S. Department of Justice dated June 3.
Also arrested this week were William Isaacs, 21, of Kissimmee, Florida; Jason Dolan, 44, of Wellington, Florida; and Jonathan Walden, 46, of Alabama, all on the same list of charges.
Hackett was arrested May 28 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 or twice the monetary gain or loss of the offense, according to the Department of Justice.
The Oath Keepers are a loosely organized anti-government militia movement which recruits former and active duty military personnel, law enforcement officers and first responders, according to FBI documents.
The men allegedly planned to interfere with the certification of the electoral college vote by coordinating in advance using websites and social media to recruit others, according to information in a recently unsealed indictment, the U.S. Justice Department alleges.
Court records show, as early as Jan. 3, Hackett, Dolan and Isaacs joined an invitation-only encrypted signal group message titled, “OK FL DC OP Jan 6.”
Before Jan. 5, Walden, a former firefighter and EMT who is K-9 trained, sent a message to co-defendant Joshua James asking to join a newly formed Quick Reaction Force team that might be needed during the trip to Washington, D.C., and the Capitol.
He allegedly wrote he had a “Jump Bag with Trauma supplies” and “ALL the necessary … gear that the situation may require.”
On Jan. 6, prosecutors say, Walden joined other members of the group, riding in two golf carts toward the Capitol, “at times swerving around law enforcement vehicles.”
As they got closer, Walden and others “aggressively berated and taunted law enforcement officers in riot gear guarding the perimeter of the building,” court documents show.
After they arrived in their golf carts, at 2:35 p.m., Hackett and Isaacs joined together with others to in a military “stack” formation of individuals wearing Oath Keepers clothing, patches, insignia and battle gear, each keeping at least one hand on the shoulder of the other in front of them.
Dolan joined the stack at the top of the steps and the group collectively and forcibly entered the Capitol.
The “stack” also include Florida Oath Keepers Kelly Meggs and his wife Connie, along with Englewood resident Graydon Young and his sister, Laura Steele of North Carolina. The siblings joined the Oath keepers shortly before the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.
They were charged with one count each of obstruction of justice for allegedly deleting evidence of the offenses from their cellphones. Kelly and Connie Meggs were also arrested.
Young, who wrote he trained just before the Jan. 6 raid, was released from jail last month and is on house arrest in Englewood. He’s not allowed to speak to his sister, a former law enforcement officer, who was also released from jail.
Prosecutors have evidence including body camera footage, cellphone records from 20 phones, deleted social media accounts, encrypted messages before, walkie-talkie conversations during and after the deadly Capitol riot.
New court filings also show surveillance video images from a Comfort Inn in Ballston, Virginia, where some Oath Keepers stayed before the raid. Oath Keepers were spotted moving a “cache” of weapons through the hotel hallway for what they referred to as a “Quick Reaction Force.”
The indictment shows messages sent from Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes, during an online conference call before Jan. 6. He explained the need for the quick reaction force for the former president.
“I do want some Oath Keepers to stay on the outside, and to stay fully armed and prepared to go in armed, if they have to. Our posture’s gonna be that we’re posted outside of D.C., awaiting the president’s orders … We hope he will give us the orders. We want him to declare an insurrection, and to call us up as the militia,” Rhodes wrote, according to the incitement.
Rhodes has not been charged with any crime.
