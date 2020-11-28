SARASOTA — With a backlog of applications and more piling up, Sarasota County officials have temporarily halted accepting new applications for individual assistance from the county’s CARES Act relief program.
The pause, officials told county commissioners last week, will give staff time to catch up on the backlog.
To date, the county has distributed $2.3 million to 757 households that requested assistance to pay for eligible expenses such as utilities, rent or mortgage payments, or childcare.
The county has allocated $4.5 million from the federal CARES Act funding it received to the individual assistance program. Each eligible household can receive up to $10,000 in assistance.
The county has distributed another $23.1 million to 550 small businesses in the unincorporated area of the county that have struggled to remain open during the pandemic.
According to county officials, the county’s two assistance programs are on track to pay out $49 million to small businesses and $7.5 million to individuals.
Commissioners have allocated another $4 million to human services and nonprofits for water, food, and shelter programs, and another $6 million to nonprofit organizations serving health and medical needs.
“After we streamlined the program, the money flowed quickly,” Commissioner Nancy Detert noted during the commission meeting. “With the desperate straits that businesses and the general public are in, speed is imperative.”
The county expects to receive a total of $75 million from the federal government in CARES Act funding, which must be spent by the end of December.
“We have been tremendously successful in getting the money out,” County Administrator Jonathan Lewis told commissioners. “The amount that we have approved to be paid is really staggering, and we will be able to use the entire $75 million before the deadline at the end of December.”
Lewis did not indicate when the pause on individual assistance would be lifted.
E-mail: jondaltonwr@gmail.com
