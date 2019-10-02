SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School Board will soon consider a new policy that could affect the way the board divides its Best and Brightest teacher retention bonuses.
Retention awards are reserved for classroom teachers at select schools who earned "highly effective" or "effective" ratings the previous year.
Teachers must have taught at the same school for at least two consecutive years. But their eligibility ultimately relies on whether or not their school has seen an increase in test scores — which has left teachers at a number of high-performing schools out of the running.
Schools must have improved an average of 3 percentage points over the last three years to be considered eligible.
Superintendent Todd Bowden recommended three options to the board Tuesday night that detail how the funding should be divided.
The first option would award the same amount — $835 — to all eligible instructional staff, regardless of whether they were rated "highly effective" or "effective."
The second option would adjust the award, depending on their evaluation ratings.
And the third would give eligible instructional staff the $835, along with another $1,665 for those who received "highly effective" ratings and an extra $165 for those who earned "effective" ratings.
Under the third option, additional district funding would be used to pay "deserving" ineligible instructional staff, principals and others.
This would grant returning classified staff $1,000, and new hires with $500.
School-based administrators with "highly effective" ratings would take home $2,500, while those with "effective" ratings would receive $1,000.
The additional funding would also allow returning district administrators to get $1,500, and new employees to secure $500.
Although several board members favored the third option, a final decision has yet to be made on the proposed policy.
The matter will be further discussed at 8:30 a.m. workshop on Oct. 15.
