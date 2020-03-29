Sarasota County Schools officials on Sunday unveiled their plan to educate students as schools remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The plan — called the Instructional Continuity for Academic Needs, or ICAN Plan — goes into effect Monday and will continue through April 15. If schools remain closed past that date, the district will address continuing or modifying the plan.
"As we roll out the ICAN Plan, I'm filled with excitement and pride about all the hard work and expertise that has blended together so well to create this program," said interim Superintendent Mitsi Corcoran in a video welcome. "We hope our teachers, staff, students and families have a smooth transition and I look forward to hearing more stories of achievement and success as we finish out the school year."
The school district sent emails to the families of students with instructions and links for online communication and instruction platforms. Information about the plan is available at www.sarasotacountyschools.net/ican.
The district distributed laptop computers for students who needed them March 25-27. Additional computers are available, but parents must first complete a survey at www.sarasotacountyschools.net/deviceneedssurvey, which can be done on a cell phone.
The district's website has links that detail responsibilities for students in all grade levels, which are accessed online. All kindergarten and first-grade work will be delivered to schools as paper packets, the district's website states. These children will have the option of choosing to participate in the online resources instead.
The plan is accompanied a video Powerpoint overview by Laura Kingsley, Assistant Superintendent Chief Academic Officer. Training is to start Monday and Tuesday with a "soft roll-out" Wednesday and Thursday, April 1-2.
"Our top priority in the development of this plan was recognizing that these are extremely stressful days for everyone! We tried to balance the need to support our children’s learning opportunities with the fact that all of us may be functioning at the lowest levels on Maslow’s hierarchy: trying to meet our physiological and safety needs."
Students are told to start each day with Inner Explorer, a social-emotional web-based program offered free, provided by a grant from the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation. Students and families can also get quick help managing anxiety and stress by texting HERE4U to 741741 to the Crisis Text Line.
If you have not received information about the school plan and don't have access to the website, call the Sarasota County School District at 941-927-9000, or call your child's school.
