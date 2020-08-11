Sarasota County Elections Supervisor Ron Turner announced several temporary polling place changes for the Tuesday, Aug. 18 primary election. The changes were made due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and pursuant to Florida Statues.
In many cases, smaller polling places have been combined with larger spaces that have been used for years on Election Day, and offer more opportunities to keep people safe by social distancing and spreading out the activity. The biggest change is moving five Sarasota precincts to the Sarasota Square Mall. There's lots of space in that mall.
Here is a list of temporary polling place changes for Sarasota County:
ENGLEWOOD
• Precinct 543, Alameda Isles, 1 Alameda Grande
Moving to Englewood Sports Complex, 1300 S. River Road
NORTH PORT
• Precinct 323, Lazy River Village, 10500 Tamiami Trail S.
Moving to Harbor Cove, 499 Imperial Drive
VENICE
• Precinct 307, Jewish Congregation of Venice, 600 N. Auburn Road
Moving to Church of the Nazarene, 1535 E Venice Ave.
• Precinct 321, Colonial Baptist Church, 2400 Taylor Ranch Trail
Moving to Woodmere Park, 3951 Woodmere Park Blvd.
• Precinct 519 Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 800 Tamiami Trail
• Precinct 521, Country Club Estates, 700 Waterway
Moving to Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S.
• Precinct 525, Lift Church, 695 Center Road
• Precinct 541, New Life Church, 5800 Tamiami Trail
Moving to Woodmere Park, 3951 Woodmere Park Blvd.
SARASOTA
• Precinct 135, St. Margaret of Scotland, 8700 State Road 72
Moving to Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota
• Precinct 213, Plymouth Harbor, 700 John Ringling Blvd.
Moving to St Armands Key Lutheran Church, 40 N. Adams Drive
• Precinct 217, Fruitville Ministry Park, 3375 Fruitville Road
Moving to Sarasota Community Church, 4041 Bahia Vista St.
• Precinct 303, St Margaret of Scotland, 8700 State Road 72
Moving to Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road
• Precinct 415, St Andrew United Church, 6908 Beneva Road
• Precinct 417, Covenant Life Presbyterian Church, 8490 McIntosh Road
• Precinct 423, Faith Lutheran Church, 7750 Beneva Road
• Precinct 425, Covenant Life Presbyterian Church, 8490 McIntosh Road
• Precinct 429, Venetian Park Estates, 8885 S Tamiami Trail
Moving to Sarasota Square Mall, 8201 S. Tamiami Trail
For more information, contact the Supervisor of Elections office at www.sarasotavotes.com, 941-861-8600, or email rturner@sarasotavotes.com.
