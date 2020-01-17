ENGLEWOOD — Save A Lot in Englewood couldn’t save itself.

The discount grocery store in the Englewood Square Shopping Center on South Indiana Avenue will close Feb. 1.

It is the second Save A Lot in the area to announce its closing. The Port Charlotte Save A Lot was independently owned and closed its doors Jan. 10, according to Sun^p reports. The Englewood store is corporate owned.

Corporate spokesperson Sarah Griffin wouldn’t say Friday anything more specific than “market factors” led to closing the Englewood store, which appears to have a steady stream of customers, and has for years.

Griffin thanked the employees at the Englewood grocery for staying on and bringing the store to a close.

“A lot of older people shop here and get decent deals,” said Gail Bronson who has shopped at Save A Lot since it opened.

James and Patsy Snodgrass, seasonal residents from Ohio, have shopped the Save A Lot when they winter in Englewood. The couple also shops Save A Lot in Ohio.

“We hate to see it go,” James said, suspecting other groceries may decide to raise prices.

“A lot of thought went into the decision,” Giffin said. She also suggested Save A Lot has no immediate plans to relocate and open a new grocery in the Englewood area.

The Save A Lot in North Port, at 12600 Tamiami Trail, will remain open serving its customers, Griffin said.

Corporate downsizing

Save A Lot may be tightening its belt.

According to progressivegrocer.com, Save A Lot moved into its new $8 million corporate offices in St. Ann, Missouri, in December.

The company is now laying off 100 corporate office employees, of its 1,000 corporate office employees.

Progressive Grocer describes how Save A Lot started by Bill Moran with a single store in Chaokia, Illinois. The company has grown to 1,300 corporate and licensed store in 36 states, Caribbean and Central American countries.

In 2016, the Canadian firm Onex Corp. purchased the grocery chain.

Progressive Grocer ranked Save A Lot 26 on its 2016 list of the 50 top grocers in the U.S.

Save A Lot dropped to 29 on Progressive Grocer’s ranking in 2018 and 2019.

Top 10 grocers nationwide

Progressive Grocer compiles an annual its list of the top 50 grocers nationwide. The grocers are ranked according to the volume of sales, number of stores, employees and other factors.

The top 10 grocers are:

1. Walmart Inc., $514 million in sales, 4,253 stores, 2.2 million employees.

2. The Kroger Co., $121 million in sales, 2,764 stores, 460,000 employees.

3. Albertsons Companies Inc., $62 million in sales, 2,275 stores, 167,922 employees.

4. Ahold Delhaize USA, $48 million in sales, 1,963 stores, 121,069 employees.

5. Publix, $36 million in sales, 1,215 stores, 201,000 employees.

6. H.E. Butt Grocery Co., $26 million in sales, 331 stores, 110,000 employees.

7. Meijer Inc., $17 million in sales, 242 stores, 70,000 employees.

8. WakeFern Food Corp., $16 million, 352 stores, 70,000 employees.

9. Aldi Inc., $16 million, 1,900 stores, 31,500 employees.

10. Whole Foods Market (Amazon), $15 million, 477 stores 40,580 employees.

