ENGLEWOOD — Save A Lot in Englewood couldn’t save itself.
The discount grocery store in the Englewood Square Shopping Center on South Indiana Avenue will close Feb. 1.
It is the second Save A Lot in the area to announce its closing. The Port Charlotte Save A Lot was independently owned and closed its doors Jan. 10, according to Sun^p reports. The Englewood store is corporate owned.
Corporate spokesperson Sarah Griffin wouldn’t say Friday anything more specific than “market factors” led to closing the Englewood store, which appears to have a steady stream of customers, and has for years.
Griffin thanked the employees at the Englewood grocery for staying on and bringing the store to a close.
“A lot of older people shop here and get decent deals,” said Gail Bronson who has shopped at Save A Lot since it opened.
James and Patsy Snodgrass, seasonal residents from Ohio, have shopped the Save A Lot when they winter in Englewood. The couple also shops Save A Lot in Ohio.
“We hate to see it go,” James said, suspecting other groceries may decide to raise prices.
“A lot of thought went into the decision,” Giffin said. She also suggested Save A Lot has no immediate plans to relocate and open a new grocery in the Englewood area.
The Save A Lot in North Port, at 12600 Tamiami Trail, will remain open serving its customers, Griffin said.
Corporate downsizing
Save A Lot may be tightening its belt.
According to progressivegrocer.com, Save A Lot moved into its new $8 million corporate offices in St. Ann, Missouri, in December.
The company is now laying off 100 corporate office employees, of its 1,000 corporate office employees.
Progressive Grocer describes how Save A Lot started by Bill Moran with a single store in Chaokia, Illinois. The company has grown to 1,300 corporate and licensed store in 36 states, Caribbean and Central American countries.
In 2016, the Canadian firm Onex Corp. purchased the grocery chain.
Progressive Grocer ranked Save A Lot 26 on its 2016 list of the 50 top grocers in the U.S.
Save A Lot dropped to 29 on Progressive Grocer’s ranking in 2018 and 2019.
