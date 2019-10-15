ENGLEWOOD — Since the early 2000s, you can find them all along the sidewalks of West Dearborn Street.
The decorative red bricks with names of people and groups, have served as a way to commemorate Englewood, its people and past.
That could soon come to an end.
The Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency is getting ready to do some heavy work on West Dearborn Street. The bricks along the sidewalks — those with and without names — are going to have to come up.
Those who want to "reclaim" and save their bricks need to contact the CRA office by February. More than 150, possibly closer 200 named bricks line the corridor.
The CRA is thinking of relocating the bricks to the overlook of the small retention pond between Old Englewood Road and Cedar Street, or at the Veterans Memorial, located at the west end of Dearborn Street, west of Old Englewood Road, at Harbor Lane and Lemon Bay. People may decide to keep them.
No final decision has been made, but the CRA might dispose of the unclaimed bricks or store them for a year before disposing them, Marks said. "We can talk about it."
She's hoping people will come forward and reclaim their bricks and decide what they want to do with them.
"They were 'poor man' memorials," suggested Taylor Meals, president of the Olde Englewood Village Association. "They should be kept as memorials."
In front of Meals' Buchan Landing Resort, many of the commemorative bricks celebrate Englewood's pioneer, multi-generational families and their businesses.
The idea for the bricks themselves originated as a cooperative fundraising "Buy-a-Brick" effort between OEVA and the CRA in 2000, according to Sun reports at the time. The engraved decorative bricks installation along the Dearborn Street sidewalks was part of a streetscaping project.
Funds went towards the OEVA improvement fund, which helped to fund community events at the time and to cover costs of marketing Dearborn Street.
Bricks sold for $40 a piece, two for $75, and three fo $100. Each additional brick above three cost $25.
The bricks will be pulled up in anticipation of a new renovation — including sidewalks — along the West Dearborn corridor. The new bricks and pavers are much larger, closer to the width and length of a concrete block, CRA manager Debbie Marks said.
To save a brick or for more information, email englewood@scgov.net or call 941-473-9795.
