ENGLEWOOD — It may have been a bit scaled down from years past, but Sunday's F.A.M.E. Music Festival still packed a powerful punch in support of student music programs around the area.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a large two-day festival this fall was impossible to stage at Englewood's Pioneer Park, its home for the past dozen years.
But the Friends for the Advancement of Music Education would not be deterred. They regrouped and planned their event for a Sunday afternoon at the place where it all started 15 years ago, Englewood's on Dearborn. The open-air venue proved to be a popular and safe place for music fans and supporters of school music programs.
Local favorites, The Smoked Mullet Band came off a Saturday performance at the Smoked Mullet Festival in Port Charlotte and opened the show. They were followed by the Dave Chastain Band, and Fort Myers' own Brake Fail closed out the evening. All musicians volunteered their performances for the good of the cause.
Organizer Jim Pivovar hadn't tallied up the proceeds on Monday, but said the "big check" donations had cleared $10,000. There were also bucket donations, drink special contributions and a live auction still to be counted.
All of the proceeds benefit local school music programs. Music teachers and band directors present F.A.M.E. with "wish lists," and the proceeds from the music festival fill the needs. This year, the nonprofit funded $7,393 for bell covers for every middle and high school in Charlotte County. The covers keep student musicians from spreading the virus when they play. They also purchased $4,343 of music stands and two drum set racks for $2,377.
Pivovar thanked the bands, the volunteers, and the people in the community who made Sunday's show a success. "We live in a wonderful community," he said in a message. "Even through this pandemic, everyone was very generous. I can guarantee the children in the music program in our schools will be happy."
For more information about F.A.M.E., visit the group's Facebook page.
