The kindergarten students of Englewood Elementary were treated to a special fall celebration on Halloween for the annual "Silly Scarecrow Festival." The children were encouraged to dress as scarecrows and they all were given opportunities to make fall related crafts, decorations, and food. They played games and had a full morning of fun activities.
