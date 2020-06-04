SARASOTA - A Sarasota County bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19, and county health officials say anyone who rode his bus should monitor themselves for symptoms or be tested for the virus.
The driver, who was a not named, has driven four routes, since May 26. They are Route 3, Route 14, Route 40 and Route 100. Three of the routes serve mostly Sarasota stops, but Route 100 is the community route that runs from North Port to Venice to Sarasota with limited stops.
The last day the employee was on duty was Tuesday, June 2.
County health officials are trying to trace the people the driver had been in contact with, said Jan Grogg, SCAT interim director in an online news conference Thursday evening.
The contract tracing began with people he knew he had contact with, and then moved to other transit employees he may have been around.
What's harder to track are the people who rode on his buses, she said. That's why they trying to notify the public of the situation.
Grogg said buses are routinely cleaned, with "high-touch areas" like railings wiped down with sanitizer every time a bus pulls into a transfer station on its route.
"Also, SCAT has made its service free in order to decrease contact between driver and customers," she said.
Buses have front and back exits available, and the seats nearest to the driver are not used, in order to keep the recommended 6-foot social distancing in place.
Testing is available at the Mall at University Town Center, Sarasota, and the Robert L. Taylor Center, Sarasota.
For more information visit scgov.net or floridahealthcovid19.gov.
