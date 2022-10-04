ENGLEWOOD — After thousands of hurricane supplies arrived at churches in Sarasota and Venice, the Sarasota County Schools arranged for some of them to come to Englewood and Venice.
Donations are pouring into churches for families and individuals in need in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Those who need it the most are in Englewood and North Port.
Some families lost their homes, many still don’t have power or water. With long gas lines, not all stores or restaurants open in North Port and Englewood, parents are in need of many supplies.
The school district had established distribution points at Riverside Church in Fort Myers and collection and distribution points in Sarasota at Grace Community Church, First Sarasota, Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee and South Shore Community Church.
In Venice, Grace Community Church will be a distribution site.
There were no sites for Englewood or North Port. Then Awaken Church food pantry and When All Else Fails in North Port and St. David’s Jubilee Center stepped up to create collection and distribution sites.
On Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. items will be given at the corner of Cranberry and Price boulevards, near the Dollar General. Items will also be available at the Awaken Church food pantry, 4940 Pan American Blvd., North Port beginning Thursday.
St. David’s Jubilee Center food pantry, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood, should have items by 10 a.m. Thursday.
Ruth Hill, pantry administrator, said she needs volunteers to help organize the pantry after the storm.
“We’ve had so many requests, it seems people need everything,” Hill said. “I am hoping after the pantry is organized things will run smoothly.”
Although Hill requested baby food, wipes, size 3 to 5 diapers, juice, basic medication, tarps, peanut butter, jelly, fresh bread, vegetables, canned meats, pop-top stews and other quick meals, from the school district distribution, she knows it will go quickly and she will need more donations.
Like Awaken Church pantry, some of the most requested items include gas, gas cards, propane, pet food and all size men’s and women’s and children’s underwear.
“People need gas to get to work,” said Larry Grant, Awaken Pantry manager. “North Port is the workhorse of the county. Our residents work and some of them lost nearly everything. They are asking for new packs of underwear. They need some clothing. They don’t have power, but they have the ability to go to work if we can get them gas, some food for lunch and dinner and some clothing for them and their children.”
Grant, who also lost parts of his home in the hurricane, said the church helped 2,500 people every month with food and personal hygiene items for months since COVID-19 hit.
Grant said pets need food too. Hundreds of pet owners are in need, he said.
“We’ve had reports of people leaving their pets behind,” he said. “We want to help people keep their pets and feed them now that they’ve returned to North Port. We will take as much as we can get. We know the need is really great right now.”
Understanding the need, Harriet Moore, director of innovation and equality for Sarasota County Schools, immediately responded. She said she’s ready to help South County residents.
“We have tarps, we want to get them to Englewood Elementary School teachers and then we will work with others,” she said. “We have lots of other supplies we are working to bring to North Port and Englewood.”
Karen Rose, Sarasota County Schools Board member, helped with the district’s efforts.
“I’m so happy we can get the help down to those who need it the most,” she said.
Donations of new underwear, pet food, gas cards, feminine hygiene, simple medication — ointment, bandages and other items — can be delivered to St. David’s Jubilee Center from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday and Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday at Awaken Church Food Pantry.
