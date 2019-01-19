If the partial government shutdown continues into March, Sarasota County School District will need to come up $4 million to keep the school lunch program going.
Nationwide, school lunches are federally funded by the Department of Agriculture which also pays food stamp, USDA (free food giveaways) and Women Infant and Children benefits for those who live below 200 percent below poverty level. If an agreement isn't reached to reopen government, the Department of Agriculture will also run out of money for all of these programs.
The shortfall creates unfunded mandates for all districts to feed students until the shutdown ends.
The Sarasota School district's annual food service budget is $20.4 million and is made up of federal funds. The district has $4 million (or three months of on-hand cash to operate the district's food service program) in a reserve fund. The money can only be used for emergency situations like replacing damaged cafeteria equipment after a hurricane hits a school and then to operate for up to three months until Federal Emergency Management Administration, FEMA, funds kick in.
"Approximately $4 million (must come from) the school district for the school lunch program for April and May should government funding cease after March," said Tracey Beeker, Sarasota County Schools spokeswoman. "Again, we have reserves on hand to fill the need through the end of the year, including our breakfast, supper and after school snack programs."
However, if all $4 million is used, it depletes the entire school lunch reserve budget which can't be used for other school needs during the 2019-20 budget year. The district is already battling costs of $832,135 in cafeteria-related issues after Hurricane Irma damaged some Sarasota County district schools and increased food expenses.
"The government pays for the free and reduced student costs," Beeker said. "The school district still receives funding from students who pay a portion or all of the cost of their meals and community partner contributions."
Sarasota schools serve 28,774 meals daily at 53 county-wide sites. Of the districts 42,398 students, more than half are eligible for free or reduced lunch. At some schools like Glenallen Elementary in North Port, nearly 80 percent are on free or reduced lunch. At all North Port schools, but Toledo Blade Elementary, more than half of the student population is on free or reduced lunch. At Englewood Elementary, more than 55 percent of students are on free or reduced lunch. All schools, but two high schools in Charlotte County, offer free breakfast and lunch to 12,124 students because the majority of schools qualify for free food under the federal poverty level guidelines.
It's unclear if school districts will be repaid by the Department of Agriculture once the shutdown ends since this scenario has never happened before.
Charlotte County schools don't have a school lunch funding plan in place yet, but will closer to March if necessary.
"We have reserve funds in our budget," Terri Whitaker, Charlotte County Schools food and nutrition service manager. "Eighteen out of 20 schools in our district are given free breakfast and lunch. We get daily notices about the shutdown. We aren't concerned yet as there is funding through March. The chapters are being written daily. I pray the shutdown ends before the federal funds are gone."
The Department of Agriculture also funds Early Head Start programs in all school districts leaving administrators concerned some Charlotte County families will use up all of their food stamp benefits by mid-February and send children to school hungry.
"Our students will be affected more by the shutdown," said Nicole Hansen, Early Head Start program director. "All of our families live below the poverty level. We serve 355 children from birth to 5 years old on every elementary school campus but Sally Jones Elementary School and at two centers in the county."
In the near future, Charlotte County Schools and the Early Head Start programs will look to local food pantries, Jesus Loves You Ministry, the homeless coalition, the Back Pack Kidz and The Yah Yah Girls, Kids Needs, and other resources to help hungry children and families.
Last week, All Faiths Food Bank in Sarasota said its ready to mobilize help to the school lunch program and others impacted once if their food stamp benefits are suspended due to the government shutdown. In North Port, the Back Pack Angels are already giving away an average of 855 backpacks to schools and daycare centers for children in need. The group is ready to give more if necessary.
In the meantime, any family in need can apply for free or reduced lunch in any school.
To apply at Sarasota County schools, visit www.scsfr.sarasota.k12.fl.us/fma/
To apply at Charlotte County schools, visit www.paypams.com/onlineapp.aspx
