By noon Monday, Charlotte County Schools superintendent Steve Dionisio was breathing a cautious sigh of relief.
No major issues were reported, and for the first time since Spring Break five months ago, schools opened, students got to class, teachers were teaching.
So far, so good.
"The first day is always fun, this year is more fun," Dionisio said.
He called it the most challenging school opening the school district has faced in the decades since he's been with the district. He even included 2004, the year of Hurricane Charley, which destroyed a half-dozen schools. The storm did its damage a few days after schools had opened.
For the most part, students kept on their masks as required, and kept social distancing
"What I think, it's a new normal, not just students and parents, but our staff is learning," he said "We've never had to remind people to 'put on your mask,' 'pull up your masks' — but that's what we're doing now. We're teaching all the time."
Getting students into the schools can be tricky on any first day of school. Bus transportation and parent pickup are not always smooth, as parents, students and staff work their way through the processes, some for the first time ever.
"This year is no different, we just threw a few more obstacles at them," he said. "You always gauge stuff on how many calls you get, and the phone wasn't ringing off the hook, so that's good. The kids got to bus stops and got on the buses. We loaded back to front, which is what we're doing now. The kids will get used to it."
So far, there are enough teachers, bus drivers and other staff members to get schools started, however there is no deep pool of backup employees who can jump in if needed.
"We are concerned about shortfalls if we do have outbreaks — and I am not naive enough to think we won't have outbreaks," he said. "We don't have (reserve) bus drivers waiting to take over routes. We never have enough substitute teachers. But this year, we don't have some of the things you can do, like doubling up classrooms, just to get you through a school day, because of social distancing requirements."
He said he hoped people would be patient with the situation, despite glitches they may experience or what they may hear or read about on social media. "There's not a great chance that everything will be perfect — there's not a great chance of that during a normal year. This year, people are frustrated because of the new world we are trying to navigate," Dionisio said.
"I think the most important thing stay patient and we'll work on figuring it out."
EVERYONE WAS READY
"It was great," said Bob Bedford, principal of Lemon Bay High school of the first day. "Kids showed up and they had masks on, and we visited all the classrooms, and I think kids for the most part were enthusiastic about being back at school."
Bedford said the number of students expected was in line with other years. "Our no-shows was about normal with previous years. So I think that's a pretty good indicator of whether the kids are not sure about coming back. I think within the next two weeks they will come back. I think all the students and teachers I've spoken to are enthusiastic about how the day went.
"I think the community was ready and I think the kids were ready. Five months is a long time not to have kids at school and that's why the teachers and staff here do what we do."
'NO TEARS'
"Today has been a success in my book!" reported Meredith Meerman, a fourth-grade teacher at East Elementary School in Punta Gorda. "All but one of my students showed up, no tears, smiling eyes through their masks and everyone seemed to be genuinely happy to be back at school.
"While as a teacher, I felt like a fish out of water. Figuring out hand-sanitizing routines, mask breaks, walking six feet apart in line and reconfiguring normal first-day activities with social distancing. I walk away from this day with a smile on my face, a wall already full of student artwork and the start of beautiful new student teacher relationships. "This is a different time for all of us and we are all learning a little bit as we unfold this new world together."
