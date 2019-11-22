SARASOTA — Sarasota County Schools and Sarasota County Public Libraries have partnered to launch ONEPass, a program that expands access to a variety of digital learning tools for teachers and students.
These free digital resources were curated for the school district by age group, and are readily available through the county libraries, according to a news release.
Resources like Mango Languages, Creativebug and LearningExpress were selected to help maximize engagement and build skills in reading, language, math and the arts, the release said.
The tools can be found through the MySCS portal, an online hub that school community members already use to access digital textbooks, articles and media.
"This partnership is all about removing barriers," said Laura Kingsley, the district's chief academic officer. "All of our families will now have access to the infinite resources available in our libraries."
Renee Di Pilato, the director of Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources, noted that she is pleased to support school community members as they pursue their educational goals.
"Whether it is learning how to play a new instrument, working through practice tests about history, or preparing for a future career or college, these tools will continue to open doors," she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.